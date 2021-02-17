CEVA Appoints Jaclyn Liu to its Board of Directors; Bruce A. Mann Retires

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 17, 2021 -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that Jaclyn "Jackie" Liu has been appointed to its Board of Directors, as an independent member, effective February 16, 2021. Prior to Ms. Liu's appointment, Bruce A. Mann retired from the Board after almost 20 years.

"We are delighted to welcome Jackie as our newest member of the Board," said Peter McManamon, Chairman of the Board of CEVA. "Jackie has extensive experience working with CEVA in her role as outside general counsel for more than a decade. Her addition to the Board will bring a fresh perspective to our business, including our ongoing ESG efforts and M&A strategy."

Mr. McManamon continued; "I would also like to thank and recognize Bruce for his significant contributions to CEVA for all his years of service on CEVA's board. Bruce's wisdom and experience were instrumental in deploying measurable metrics for executive compensation and corporate governance. His astute counsel will be missed."

Ms. Liu is a senior Partner at Morrison & Foerster, an international law firm, and has more than 20 years of experience in advising public companies on corporate governance matters, M&A strategies and China matters. She serves as outside general counsel to a number of public companies and provides big–picture, critical value-adding strategic advice. She formerly served as co-chair of Morrison & Foerster's Global Corporate Department of over 400 lawyers. Ms. Liu graduated from Harvard Law School. She grew up in Shanghai, China and is a fluent Mandarin speaker.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT.

