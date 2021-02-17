Arteris IP Adds a Record 28 New Licensees in 2020

Network-on-Chip (NoC) semiconductor IP growth driven by customer development of new automotive, machine learning, 5G & data center systems-on-chip (SoCs).

CAMPBELL, Calif. – February 17, 2021 – Arteris IP, a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced that the company added 28 new licensees for its Arteris® IP Ncore®, FlexNoC®, CodaCache®, AI Package, Resilience Package, and PIANO® Interconnect IP products in 2020. With the addition of these 28 new licenses, the cumulative number of Arteris IP semiconductor IP licensees throughout the company’s history reached 159. SoC design starts throughout the company’s history exceeded 500 chip projects. Furthermore, two large semiconductor vendor customers signed multi-year licensing deals with the company.

In 2020, Arteris IP delivered a new version of its Ncore Cache Coherent interconnect called Ncore 3. The Ncore 3 Cache Coherent Interconnect allows the simultaneous use of both the AMBA CHI and ACE cache coherent protocols, adds a new interconnect transport layer, and introduces the new Maestro NoC configuration tooling software supporting both Graphical User Interface (GUI) and Tcl scripting interfaces.

In November 2020, Arteris IP strengthened its product offering by acquiring the assets of Magillem Design Systems. (See, “Arteris® IP Completes Acquisition of Magillem Design Services Assets, Creating World's Premier System-on-Chip Integration Company.”) Magillem is now the IP Deployment Division of Arteris IP, focusing on further development of its IP-XACT based software technology that enables easier IP packaging, assembly, documentation, and software development for faster, more efficient systems-on-chip development and integration. Isabelle Geday, the founder of Magillem Design Systems, joined Arteris IP as a Board Member and Vice President & General Manager of the Arteris IP Deployment Division (IPDD). While the IPDD product line will continue to be offered and enhanced on a standalone basis, the company intends to take advantage of the major synergies between the NoC interconnect IP product line and IP Deployment productivity software, enabling superior error-free automation of SoC design, verification, documentation and software development.

“Despite the COVID headwinds, Arteris IP had a strong year based on both technology delivery and customer acquisition gains,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Our focus on automotive, machine learning, 5G and data center applications has provided increased competitive value to our customers, who rewarded Arteris IP with an unprecedented number of SoC design wins.”

About Arteris IP

