Achronix and Logic Fruit Introduce IP Solutions for Test and Measurement Applications

Speedster7t FPGAs’ 112G SerDes for High-Speed I/O Protocol Testers

Santa Clara, Calif., February 18, 2021 – Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, and Logic Fruit, an R&D house focused on test and measurement (T&M) applications, announced today a partnership to provide optimized T&M IP solutions for the Speedster®7t FPGA devices.

T&M applications require the highest performance I/O capabilities for next-generation systems. Speedster7t FPGAs include 112G SerDes, which are the highest performance I/O interfaces for FPGAs available today and are an ideal platform for T&M system development. Achronix partner, Logic Fruit, has industry knowledge and FPGA development expertise to accelerate T&M customers’ development of leading-edge equipment based upon Achronix FPGA technology.

The AC7t1500 is the lead device in the Speedster7t family and supports 112G SerDes and includes a 2D network on chip (NoC) which supports the latest T&M solution requirements. The Speedster7t architectures enables fast data streaming interfaces with its embedded, hard subsystem blocks supporting up to 32 lanes of 112G transceivers (with a raw mode for direct access to transceiver data), 8 banks of high-performance GDDR6 memory interfaces, PCIe Gen5 and 400G Ethernet. All of these interfaces, FPGA logic and DSP blocks are connected via the 2D NoC which simplifies design implementation and timing closure while delivering up to 20 Tbps of bandwidth.

“Achronix is excited that our partnership with Logic Fruit helps our customers with accelerated T&M application development using Speedster7t FPGAs.” said Steve Mensor, VP of Sales and Marketing at Achronix. “We believe Logic Fruits’ extensive portfolio of test and measurement IP along with strong FPGA development expertise will help our joint customers achieve the highest performance for their systems using Speedster7t FPGAs”

“When looking at next-generation test and measurement system requirements, we believe that Achronix Speedster7t FPGAs are an ideal development platform due to their high-performance I/O and support for the latest generation interfaces,” said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO & Co-founder of Logic Fruit. “We are delighted to partner with Achronix as it will allow us to accelerate our customers’ time to market further and deploy the innovative Speedster7t FPGA family for superior performance.”

Logic Fruit not only has application expertise in developing packet parsing and analytic engines for high-speed protocol testers, but also interfaces to ultra-high-speed ADCs/DACs for oscilloscopes, AWG, BERT and digitizers using FPGAs. They have deep expertise in the T&M domain and have served customers on projects that include latest generation protocols testers such as PCIe Gen5, 100G Ethernet, USB4.0 and eCPRI/ORAN implemented on FPGAs. With a portfolio of over 50 IP blocks, a team with 200+ engineers, and the superior architecture of the Achronix Speedster7t FPGA, Logic Fruit can rapidly develop and deploy best-in-class, customer-defined T&M solutions.

About Logic Fruit Technologies

Logic Fruit Technologies is a R&D design house for high-performance embedded systems and applications for Test & Measurement and Aerospace & Defense based in India with customers across India, US and Europe. In addition to providing traditional complex FPGA design services (their core expertise area), Logic Fruit has complimented its offering with latest AI/ML and in-line processing use-cases for heterogeneous applications. Logic Fruit provides high-performance and low-latency solutions by utilizing FPGAs, CPUs and GPUs in optimal configurations. A range of product engineering services including hardware design, software development, FPGA design, turnkey product development and testing & verification services are also provided. Logic fruit technologies can support its customers at any stage of product development, from conception and design to finished product.

For more information, please visit https://www.logic-fruit.com/.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/512555/

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix FPGA and eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by a complete and optimized range of Achronix software tools called ACE, which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. In January 2021, Achronix entered into a definitive merger agreement with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACEV) in a transaction that would result in Achronix being listed on Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.





