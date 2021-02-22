Chipus Joins FDXcelerator Program Bringing Ultra-Low-Power and Compact Power Management Solution for Hearables and Wearables

Florianópolis, Brazil — February 22nd, 2021 -- Chipus Microelectronics, a semiconductor company with proven expertise in the development of ultra-low-power (ULP) semiconductor IP, announced it has joined the GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) FDXcelerator Partner Program.

GF’s FDXcelerator program enables designers to accelerate time to market in cost-effective, specialty semiconductor chips that harness the benefits GF’s 22FDXTM solutions and their differentiated, power-saving body-biasing and adaptive body-biasing features. The program also extends the reach of partners who are developing best-in-class, 22FDX-specific solutions.

Chipus brings more than 10 years experience in developing ultra-low power management subsystems IPs to serve the next-generation of hearables and wearables markets. A ULP and compact fully integrated power management IP encompassing battery charger, fuel gauge, SIMO, DCDCs and LDOs is the first IP being developed by Chipus under the program.

“Chipus is thrilled to partner with GlobalFoundries to bring Ultra-Low Power and simple-to-customize IP solutions to their leading 22FDX platform, enabling key innovation steps in terms of power and monolithic integration of next generation of hearables and wearables devices,” said Murilo Pilon Pessatti, CEO and co-founder of Chipus.

The Power Management IP using GF’s 22FDX platform will be available for licensing to qualified clients starting Q1 2021.

For more information, please visit www.chipus-ip.com or contact us at www.chipus-ip.com/contact-us/.

About Chipus

Chipus Microelectronics (ISO 9001:2015 certified) is a semiconductor company focused on the development of mixed-signal turn-key ASICs, intellectual property (IP) blocks and IC design services. The company has more than 200 analog IP blocks in process nodes from 22nm to 0.35um of various foundries. Since its foundation in 2008, Chipus has worked with customers worldwide (South and North America, Europe, and Asia) with firm commitment and flexible client support. Besides analog and mixed-signal expertise, Chipus also offers turn-key ASIC services including custom digital IC design having successfully delivered designs in FINFET technologies from RTL, Synthesis, Timing Closure, Logic Verification and final Physical Verification prior to tape-out.

Headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil, Chipus has a US subsidiary in Silicon Valley and sales teams in USA, Europe and Asia.

Website: https://chipus-ip.com/





