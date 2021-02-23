Eureka Technology IP Core Supports NASA's MARS 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission

Los Altos, California, February 23, 2021 - Eureka Technology Inc. congratulates Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) and NASA for the successful landing of the Perseverance Rover on Mars on Feb 18th 2021. "This is a major step in the history of space exploration and is an important milestone of NASA's Mars missions since the first landing of the Mars Pathfinder 24 years ago in 1997," said Simon Lau, founder and CEO of Eureka Technology Inc. "We are very proud to be a part of the Mars 2020 mission by contributing IP core technology to the flight system. This landing is a great way to cap 28 years of IP core product development by Eureka Technology."

Landing of the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover requires the design team to overcome many technical challenges that can be solved only by today's technological advancements and a continuing chain of innovations led by the engineering team at NASA and various organizations and industries. For over quarter of a century, Eureka Technology has provided innovative integrated circuit design IP cores to the electronics, semiconductor, systems and aerospace industries.

The goal of the Mars Exploration Program is to explore Mars and to provide a continuous flow of scientific information and discovery through a carefully selected series of robotic orbiters, landers and mobile laboratories interconnected by a high-bandwidth Mars/Earth communications network.

JPL, which is managed for NASA by Caltech in Pasadena, California, builds and manages operations of the Perseverance rover.

About Eureka Technology

Eureka Technology Inc. is a leading Intellectual Property (IP) core provider to ASIC/SoC, FPGA and system designers. The company develops and markets innovative IP cores that enable its customers to create and produce differentiating products. Eureka offers a wide range of silicon proven system core logic and peripheral functions to be used with different CPU and peripheral bus and memory systems including NAND Flash, SD memory™, SDIO™, MultiMedia Card (eMMC). These IP cores offer advanced features, allowing customers to create product differentiation while improving time-to-market and reducing development costs. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Eureka Technology has licensed hundreds of IP cores to leading semiconductor and system companies worldwide. For additional information on the company and product offerings, please visit our website at http://www.eurekatech.com or send an email to info@eurekatech.com.





