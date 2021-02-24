North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts January 2021 Billings, Topping $3 Billion for First Time

MILPITAS, Calif. — February 22, 2021 — North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $3.04 billion in billings worldwide in January 2021 (three-month average basis), the first time monthly billings have reached $3 billion, according to the January Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI. The billings figure is 13.4 percent higher than the final December 2020 billings of $2.68 billion and is 29.9 percent higher than the January 2020 billings level of $2.34 billion.

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.“January billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers marked a historic monthly high for the industry and a great start to the year,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “The acceleration of digital transformation is fueling strong, durable demand for semiconductor equipment.”

Billings

(3-mo. Avg.) Year-Over-Year August 2020 $2,653.3 32.5% September 2020 $2,743.3 40.0% October 2020 $2,648.2 27.3% November 2020 $2,611.6 23.1% December 2020 (final) $2,680.8 7.6% January 2021 (prelim) $3,040.2 29.9%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), February 2021

SEMI publishes a monthly North American Billings report and issues the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report in collaboration with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The WWSEMS report currently reports billings by 24 equipment segments and by seven end market regions. SEMI also has a long history of tracking semiconductor industry fab investments in detail on a company-by-company and fab-by-fab basis in its World Fab Forecast and SEMI FabView databases. These powerful tools provide access to spending forecasts, capacity ramp, technology transitions, and other information for over 1,000 fabs worldwide. For an overview of available SEMI market data, please visit www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo.

