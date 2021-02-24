Tianyihexin Licenses Codasip's L30 for Powering Intelligent Wearable Device Solutions

Munich, Germany – February 24th, 2021 – Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V® embedded processor IP, announced today that Nanjing Tianyihexin Electronics, an innovative company focused on leading-edge solutions in multi-touch and gesture recognition technologies, has selected Codasip’s L30 (originally Bk3) RISC‑V‑based core for their TWS headset and intelligent wearable devices solutions.

Tianyihexin is a leading optical and high-precision capacitive sensor design company based in China. Relying on their key analog technology of high-precision ADCs, Tianyihexin provides customers with extremely high-performance sensor solutions.

Tianyihexin selected the Codasip L30 RISC-V processor to be integrated into the Hx9131 product. Hx9131 provides multi-point, high-precision capacitive sensing for contact and non-contact multi-touch and gesture recognition. Codasip L30 will provide control functions to the overall system, including sliding, double-clicking, long-press, and other operations to create a comfortable control experience for customers using the TWS headset and other intelligent wearable devices.

“The integration of high-precision sensing technology and RISC-V architecture provides us with the optimal flexibility, control, and performance,” said Dingkai Zuo, Vice President of Engineering at Tianyihexin. “A microcontroller based on Codasip L30 can adapt to various application scenarios and provide more flexible solutions.”

The Codasip L30 processor is based on the RISC-V open instruction set architecture (ISA). It is optimized for low power and area efficiency. It has a single 3-stage processor pipeline architecture, optional caches, optional Floating Point Unit, Multiplication and Division, JTAG and RISC-V debug, and industry standard bus interfaces (AMBA). It also includes support for privilege-mode and memory protection via standard RISC-V PMP, making it an attractive alternative to legacy, proprietary microcontroller cores. L30 is fully configurable and extensible in compliance with the RISC-V standard..

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of the RISC-V Foundation and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has offices in Europe and China, with sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. To learn more about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.

About Tianyihexin

Tianyihexin is an integrated circuit design company founded in 2014. The company designs products and services covering high-performance analog front ends, high-performance sensors, high-performance power management, RF receivers, phase-locking rings, software-defined radios, and more. The main application markets for their products and services include consumer electronics, communications equipment, medical electronics, automotive electronics, Internet of Things and smart devices, instrumentation, and new energy. The company holds over 30 patents for invention and multiple intellectual property rights. For more information, visit http://www.tianyihexin.com.





