Cadence Completes Acquisition of NUMECA

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb 24, 2021 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of NUMECA International. The addition of NUMECA’s technologies and talent supports the Cadence® Intelligent System Design™ strategy and broadens its system analysis portfolio with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) solutions. These products will contribute to the best-in-class Cadence system analysis solutions for integrated circuits (ICs), electronic subsystems and full system designs. NUMECA’s proven technologies serve several industries including aerospace, automotive, industrial and marine, and have been adopted by industry leaders such as NASA, ArianeGroup, Honda and Ford.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.





