Rambus and AMD Extend Patent License Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif. – February 24, 2021 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced that it has extended its patent license agreement with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE: AMD). Under the terms of the agreement, AMD will continue to be licensed for its products. Specific terms of the agreement are confidential.

“We are very pleased that AMD has chosen to renew its patent license agreement and look forward to our continued collaboration in the future,” said Kit Rodgers, senior vice president of technology partnerships and corporate development at Rambus. “As our fourth continuous agreement with AMD, this extension is a testament to the ongoing strength and relevance of our patent portfolio.”





