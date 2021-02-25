Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces Nicky Wilkinson as Director IC Engineering
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 — Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless connectivity solutions, announced it has named Nicky Wilkinson director IC Engineering. Wilkinson reports to Executive Vice President, Program Management Kevin Steptoe.
“Nicky brings to Palma Ceia a history of developing advanced semiconductor products and delivering them to market,” Steptoe said. “Her diverse background, which ranges from designing custom ICs for space exploration to creating products for a range of connectivity applications, is a great benefit for Palma Ceia.”
Wilkinson was most recently director IC Engineering for Huawei R&D, where her accomplishments included managing a design team that delivered a full NB-IoT (narrow-band Internet of Things) chipset solution, from analysis of marketing requirements through to production-quality silicon.
Earlier experience includes work at Cambridge Silicon Radio, where she had technical management and line management responsibilities. At CSR she served as senior analogue and RF design engineer, and later group leader for the Bluetooth family of devices and project lead for every new generation of Bluetooth and multi-standard radio device.
Wilkinson also co-founded Neul, where she applied her design and leadership skills to software-defined radio architectures to add features such as GPS positioning to NB-IoT solutions, providing highly integrated, cost-competitive solutions with significant value-added market attraction.
She holds BA, MA, and MEng degrees in Electrical and Information Sciences from the University of Cambridge.
“Palma Ceia’s push to deliver advanced connectivity chips for the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi HaLow standards makes it an exciting time to be part of the company,” Wilkinson said. “Our team is focused on delivering products for these new standards, which will only grow in demand as new applications arise to take advantage of them.”
About Palma Ceia SemiDesign
Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a fabless semiconductor company and leading provider of communication semiconductors and IP for next-generation Wi-Fi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging Wi-Fi and LTE standards, particularly for IoT (Internet of Things), PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia SemiDesign solutions are differentiated by low power, high performance and ease of integration. Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, the company has design and sales support centers in Cambridge (United Kingdom), mainland China, Hong Kong, and McKinney, Texas (United States). PCS is soon expanding to provide direct support for Israel, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at pcsemi.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Palma Ceia SemiDesign Hot IP
Related News
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Expands Asia Team, Names Bo Liu Senior Director of Engineering in China
- Mark Redford Named Vice President, Operations & Supply Chain for Palma Ceia SemiDesign - Former Arm Executive
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces PCS1100 Wi-Fi 6E 4x4:4 Transceiver
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Names Robert Young Chief Technology Officer
- Ginger Lee Named Chief Financial Officer for Palma Ceia SemiDesign
Breaking News
- BrainChip Inc. and NaNose Medical Successfully Detect COVID-19 in Exhaled Breath with Fast High-Accuracy Results
- TSMC Ranks in Top-10 For Capacity in Three Wafer Size Categories
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces Nicky Wilkinson as Director IC Engineering
- Rambus and AMD Extend Patent License Agreement
- MulticoreWare Inc. Becomes CEVA's Trusted Partner for Imaging & Computer Vision
Most Popular
- SiPearl and Open-Silicon Research Collaborate to Accelerate Custom Silicon for High Performance Computing (HPC) Applications
- Synopsys Delivers Breakthrough Performance with New ZeBu Empower Emulation System for Hardware-Software Power Verification
- RISC-V International Unveils Fast Track Architecture Extension Process and Ratifies ZiHintPause Extension
- Moschip Unveils Focused Strategy For Turn-Key ASIC Solutions
- PLDA Announces a Unique CXL Verification IP Ecosystem, Delivering Robust Verification That Reduces Time-to-Design for CXL 2.0 Applications
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page