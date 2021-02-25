Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces Nicky Wilkinson as Director IC Engineering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 — Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless connectivity solutions, announced it has named Nicky Wilkinson director IC Engineering. Wilkinson reports to Executive Vice President, Program Management Kevin Steptoe.

“Nicky brings to Palma Ceia a history of developing advanced semiconductor products and delivering them to market,” Steptoe said. “Her diverse background, which ranges from designing custom ICs for space exploration to creating products for a range of connectivity applications, is a great benefit for Palma Ceia.”

Wilkinson was most recently director IC Engineering for Huawei R&D, where her accomplishments included managing a design team that delivered a full NB-IoT (narrow-band Internet of Things) chipset solution, from analysis of marketing requirements through to production-quality silicon.

Earlier experience includes work at Cambridge Silicon Radio, where she had technical management and line management responsibilities. At CSR she served as senior analogue and RF design engineer, and later group leader for the Bluetooth family of devices and project lead for every new generation of Bluetooth and multi-standard radio device.

Wilkinson also co-founded Neul, where she applied her design and leadership skills to software-defined radio architectures to add features such as GPS positioning to NB-IoT solutions, providing highly integrated, cost-competitive solutions with significant value-added market attraction.

She holds BA, MA, and MEng degrees in Electrical and Information Sciences from the University of Cambridge.

“Palma Ceia’s push to deliver advanced connectivity chips for the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi HaLow standards makes it an exciting time to be part of the company,” Wilkinson said. “Our team is focused on delivering products for these new standards, which will only grow in demand as new applications arise to take advantage of them.”

About Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a fabless semiconductor company and leading provider of communication semiconductors and IP for next-generation Wi-Fi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging Wi-Fi and LTE standards, particularly for IoT (Internet of Things), PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia SemiDesign solutions are differentiated by low power, high performance and ease of integration. Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, the company has design and sales support centers in Cambridge (United Kingdom), mainland China, Hong Kong, and McKinney, Texas (United States). PCS is soon expanding to provide direct support for Israel, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at pcsemi.com.





