Introducing Dolphin Design's new Audio CODEC for TWS devices with ANC capabilities

Grenoble, France – March 1st , 2021 -- Dolphin Design, leader in Voice and Audio solutions for the IoT, wireless and wearables markets, launches its new high-fidelity, ultra-low power audio CODEC designed for TWS applications with ANC capabilities.

Recognized as pioneer in highly energy-efficient Audio IP for IoT, Dolphin Design is now enabling a new horizon of possibilities for fabless companies and system makers. Its new audio CODEC features outstanding audio performances while keeping power consumption at very low levels making it THE solution for the next-generation of TWS devices.

Dolphin Design’s audio CODEC includes:

24-bit delta-sigma ADC and DAC for state-of-the-art audio performances

3 input channels for ultra-low power analog microphones

1 stereo output channel with embedded headphone driver

A complete set of configurable digital filters compatible with Active Noise Cancellation requirements.

Dolphin Design’s new audio CODEC brings ultimate differentiators for TWS devices:

Reduced weight and size of devices, with capless architectures that minimize BoM costs

Extension of the battery lifetime to unrivalled duration using its disruptive analog Voice Activity Detection solution for always-listening application use cases.

It can be configured to work either for wake-up work or voice command recognition or for full performances in audio recording and playback.

All this flexibility, combined with multiple operating modes, makes it ideal for TWS and other ultra-low power applications.

This new audio CODEC is now available off-the-shelf for easy integration within your SoC and has already passed the tape-out steps in two major foundry processes.

Check out the performances of this new audio CODEC with this configuration example in 22 nm.

About Dolphin Design

Headquartered in France, Dolphin Design, previously known as Dolphin Integration, is a semiconductor company employing 160 people, including 140 highly qualified engineers.

They provide differentiating platform solutions built on state-of-the-art IPs and architectures, customized by unique system level utilities to deliver fast and secure ASICs, either designed by or for their clients. These platforms are available for various technological processes and optimized for Energy Efficient SoC Design.

Alongside their clients, now exceeding 500 companies, they focus on human, inventive and long-term collaboration to enable them to bring products, powered by innovative and accessible integrated circuits that minimize environmental impact, to the hands of billions of people everyday. In consumer markets including IoT, AI and 5G, and in high reliability markets, they unleash SoC designer creativity to deliver differentiation.

Tell them your biggest dream. Dare the impossible. They tech it on.





