Velodyne Lidar Licenses TSN IP Core from CAST

March 1, 2021 -- In 2019, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., a global leader in lidar solutions for automotive and autonomous applications, selected IP from CAST to add Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) capabilities to its sensor products.

Focused exclusively on lidar and with a heritage of technical innovation and customer satisfaction, Velodyne sought a similar partner when it needed additional semiconductor IP. They found their answer with CAST.

CAST’s team of sales, development, and support engineers has extensive experience with automotive networking IP cores. They have a deep understanding of the requirements and challenges of customers integrating them. This includes advanced time-sensitive networking (TSN) IP that Velodyne chose. Kevin Camera, Velodyne’s Senior Director of Firmware Engineering, explains:

“Automatic synchronization of multiple sensors via Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) protocols and technologies is critical to building advanced autonomous mobility solutions. A TSN-enabled in-vehicle network can provide very high precision synchronization of independent lidar point clouds without additional dedicated hardware.

“Solutions provided by CAST offered accelerated time to market and an established reference for increased interoperability with third party networks and systems.”

The CAST team is gratified to help companies like Velodyne retain and enhance their competitive edge. Our work with this lidar systems leader typifies the CAST IP Experience we strive to deliver to every customer through reliable products, superior support, and flexible licensing.

Our cores for TSN Ethernet endpoints, switches, and bridges are among the most advanced and rigorously proven IP available. They are part of our Automotive Interfaces family, which also includes sophisticated CAN bus cores plus LIN, SENT, and other popular interfaces.





