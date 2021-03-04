Silex Insight unleashes their new video codec (Colibri), that will shape the future of AV over IP distribution over 1GbE

March 4, 2021 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider of video codec and AV over IP solutions, has developed a video codec with industry-leading quality, powerful features and incredible efficiency called Colibri. It is the smartest video codec Silex Insight has ever developed and the first one designed specifically for the AV over IP market with focus on graphical elements for distribution over 1GbE network.

The Professional Audio/Video market moves rapidly to IP. The majority of the codecs developed for the Pro-AV industry, are focused on optimizing the video content (such as JPEG 2000). However, it has shown that they cannot preserve a high quality on complex graphical content needed for the main Pro-AV use case: 4K60 over 1GbE. This is why Silex Insight has developed the Colibri codec, to fill this gap. It is optimized to encode perfectly any graphical content while preserving a visually lossless quality for video/moving images. Colibri combines numerous advantages into a single video codec, including:

100% Image quality

For complex graphical content, Colibri delivers crystal clear quality over 1Gb, 2.5Gb, 5Gb and 10Gb ethernet cable.

Zero Latency

The latency is invisible to the human eye, with 24 lines of video, which corresponds to 180 μs in 4K60fps.

Low complexity

It is a very lightweight codec, with low logic size and DDR bandwidth, which is ideal for applications which demand low power.

Multiview

Offers a unique lightweight solution to build a multiview application with many video channels (as many simultaneous streams you need).

“Colibri is unique, delivering best-in-class crystal clear graphical content for AV over IP distribution over 1GbE. It builds on more than a decade of designing video codecs and we are entering a whole new era”, said Michel Van Maercke, Chief Executive Officer at Silex Insight. “Colibri covers all the requirements of the ProAV market: zero latency, high quality, support for 8K, low resources/power, and support for multiview. It is ideal for applications such as KVM, control rooms and conferencing.”

In addition to the Colibri video codec, Silex Insight also offers an add-on option of a 4K60fps AV over IP transmitter and receiver solution, called VIPER. It is perfectly suited for the Colibri video codec, supporting multiview and zero latency audio/video over IP. It features high resolutions up to 4K/UHD over 1Gb, 2.5Gb or 10Gb Ethernet cable and is available for shipping now.

For more information about the new Colibri video codec which is available as of today, please visit: www.silexinsight.com/colibri

About Silex Insight

Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems and custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. For custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec, Silex Insight provides high-end image and video compression solutions for distributing low latency, 4K HDR video over IP. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, please visit www.silexinsight.com





