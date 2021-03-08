Adaptive Body-Bias Subsystem enabling Process, Voltage & Temperature compensation to leverage FDSOI body-biasing capabilities
Intel stung for $2bn in Waco judgment
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (March 3, 2021)
VLSI Technology, which was bought by Philips Semiconductors (now NXP) in 1999 for $1 billion, has successfully sued Intel for patent infringement in a court in Waco, Texas and been awarded $2.18 billion damages.
The penalty for the infringement of one patent was assessed at $1.5 billion and the other was assessed at $675 million.
Intel’s lawyer, William Lee, said that VLSI “took two patents off the shelf that hadn’t been used for 10 years and said: ‘We’d like $2 billion’.”
One of the patents was issued in 2010 to SigmaTel which had been bought, in 2008, by Freescale and the other was issued in 2012 to Freescale which was bought by NXP in 2015.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Kilopass Plans to Appeal the Summary Judgment Ruling in its Patent Infringement Case Against Sidense
- WARF Charges Intel Corporation with Patent Infringement of UW-Madison Invention That Speeds Computer Processing
- Transmeta Announces Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation
- Acacia Technologies Initiates Patent Infringement Lawsuit against Intel and Texas Instruments
- Rambus Receives Summary Judgment Rulings Finding Patent Infringement in Hynix Case
Breaking News
Most Popular
- BrainChip's Success in 2020 Advances Fields of On-Chip Learning and Ultra-Low Power Edge AI
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 13.2% year-to-year in January
- Wave Goodbye, Hello MIPS as Chapter 11 Resolved
- Metrics Announces an EDA as a Service Partnership Program with Semiconductor Intellectual Property Vendors
- proteanTecs Joins the TSMC IP Alliance Program