Automakers Will Go Fabless
Forget Hyundai, think Magnapple for iCar
By Colin Barnden, Semicast
EETimes (March 5, 2021)
Today, no one would question a semiconductor company that designs but doesn’t make its own chips. How is that different from an automaker that designs but doesn’t make its own cars? It isn’t. Automakers will go fabless.
As AMD co-founder and past CEO Jerry Sanders once remarked “Real men have fabs.” The only conclusion I draw from that statement is that semiconductor fabrication is perhaps the one example in nature of human males competing for bragging rights as to who has the smallest feature size.
