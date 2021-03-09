Alphawave and PLDA Announce a Collaboration to Create Tightly-Integrated Controller and PHY IP Solutions for Interconnects Including PCIe 5.0, CXL and PCIe 6.0

Companies will Deliver high performance Interconnect Solutions optimized for latency and power and targeted at the Datacenter, AI and Automotive Industries

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TORONTO, Ontario, March 9th, 2021 -- PLDA, the industry leader in high-speed interconnect solutions, and Alphawave, a leading provider of multi-standard connectivity IP solutions for electronic devices, today announced a collaboration designed to provide the industry’s most robust IP solutions for interconnect technologies most commonly used today such as PCIe®5.0 and CXL™. They will also begin collaborating on future technologies including PCIe 6.0.

The Alphawave and PLDA partnership delivers an integrated Controller and PHY solution, using PLDA’s leading IP controllers for PCIe and CXL and Alphawave’s high-performance, low-power DSP PHY IP. This combined solution gives high-end SoC and ASIC designers a tightly-integrated solution that reduces latency and power while ensuring highest data transfer efficiency. These features are especially important in bandwidth-intensive designs such as those used in datacenter, artificial intelligence, and automotive applications.

The PLDA and Alphawave collaboration provides an end-to-end solution for PCIe and CXL that is latency optimized and specially tailored to applications leveraging CXL.mem and CXL.cache protocols. Key features of the combined solution include:

A silicon-proven PCIe 5.0 SerDes PHY IP from Alphawave for both original PIPE and SerDes architecture modes that easily satisfies the latency requirements for memory-centric applications.

A silicon-proven IP controller from PLDA for CXL and PCIe that is architecturally-optimized for low-latency and that supports a large number of added features designed to dramatically improve performance and simplify integration.

In addition to the collaboration on delivering product solutions today for PCIe 5.0 and CXL, PLDA and Alphawave have begun collaboration on a combined Controller IP and PHY IP solution for PCIe 6.0 technology.

According to Stephane Hauradou, CTO of PLDA “Providing a combined and tightly-integrated controller and PHY solution for the next generation of interconnect interfaces allows our valued customers to choose best-in-class technologies for their leading edge SoCs and ASICs.”

Tony Pialis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alphawave stated: “We are excited about this partnership because when a leading PHY IP company and a leading controller IP company collaborate up front on design enablement, the resulting solution is the ideal choice for high-end chip designs and can help ensure first-pass silicon success.”

More Information

For more information on the PLDA and Alphawave products, contact PLDA at sales@plda.com or visit the companies’ websites:

About Alphawave IP

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com

About PLDA

PLDA is a developer and licensor of Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) specializing in high-speed interconnect supporting multi-gigabit rates (2.5G, 5G, 8G, 16G, 25G, 32G, 56G, 112G), and protocols such as PCI Express, CCIX, CXL, and Gen-Z. PLDA has established itself as a leader in that space with over 3,200 customers and 6,400 licenses in 62 countries. PLDA is a global technology company with offices in Silicon Valley, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan, and China.





