TSMC February 2021 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Mar. 10, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for February 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for February 2021 were approximately NT$106.53 billion, a decrease of 15.9 percent from January 2021 and an increase of 14.1 percent from February 2020. Revenues for January through February 2021 totaled NT$233.28 billion, an increase of 18.4 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|February 2021
|106,534
|January 2021
|126,749
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(15.9)
|February 2020
|93,394
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|14.1
|January to February 2021
|233,283
|January to February 2012
|197,078
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|18.4