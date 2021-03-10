TSMC February 2021 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Mar. 10, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for February 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for February 2021 were approximately NT$106.53 billion, a decrease of 15.9 percent from January 2021 and an increase of 14.1 percent from February 2020. Revenues for January through February 2021 totaled NT$233.28 billion, an increase of 18.4 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues February 2021 106,534 January 2021 126,749 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (15.9) February 2020 93,394 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 14.1 January to February 2021 233,283 January to February 2012 197,078 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 18.4





