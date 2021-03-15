Over-voltage Protection Module to handle Over-voltage operation (up to 5.5 V) while using standard process 3.3 V devices, DELTA standard
A high-performance and optimized Video IP: Chips&Media at the Semiconductor360 Live 2021
SEOUL, March 15th, 2021 – Chips&Media, a leading video IP provider implementing the video processing algorithms, will be introducing video codec IPs at the Semiconductor360 Live 2021. The Semiconductor360 Live 2021 is the first international virtual event by semiconductor360.com, which will take place on March 16th, 2021, from 9:00 to 18:30 in Israel time and welcomes anyone to register at no cost. It is the first time for Chips&Media to join the semiconductor360 event and meet customers across Israeli and European markets specifically. The event is scheduled to host dozens of professional lectures and presentations, live Q&A sessions, virtual exhibition booths, demo rooms, job fairs, and virtual networking tables among the leading semiconductor industries.
"We are excited to participate at the virtual event held by the Semiconductor360," said Scott Woo, a marketing team leader at Chips&Media. "We look forward to leveraging our high-performance and quality, low power consumption, and cost-efficient silicon IPs to support our customers to expedite the SoC design cycle."
Chips&Media is presenting during the professional presentation in the IP core Tracks on "A high-performance and optimized video IP" to demonstrate the product overall and inviting visitors to Chips&Media's virtual booth.
A glance at Chips&Media’s HW IPs:
- Video Codec IP cores:
- 8K multi-standard video IPs
- 4K multi-standard video IPs
- 2K and still-picture video IPs
- Super-resolution upscaling HW IPs
- Deep learning-based IP, capable of processing 8K@60fps
- Image Signal Processing HW IPs
About Chips&Media, Inc.
Chips&Media is a leading HW IP provider specializing in extensive video IPs, deep learning-based computer vision, computational photography, and image signal processing since 2003. Chips&Media's IPs are acclaimed for low power usage, high-performance, small-size, cost-efficient, reliability with countless market references.
Learn more about Chips&Media by visiting www.chipsnmedia.com
