Secure-IC Announces Partnership With U.S. DARPA To Foster Security Technology Innovation

The agreement provides DARPA’s researchers with access to Secure-IC’s portfolio of advanced protection technologies and services.

San-Francisco, CA, March 15th, 2021 – Secure-IC, the rising leader and only global provider of end-toend cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects today announced its partnership with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to accelerate security technology innovation for DARPA programs as part of the DARPA Toolbox initiative.

In December 2020, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has launched the DARPA Toolbox initiative, which provides open licensing opportunities with commercial technology vendors to DARPA programs. In democratizing access to microelectronic resources, the DARPA Toolbox program hopes to amplify engineering efforts.

Within this agreement, performers involved in DARPA programs will access to the relevant Secure-IC’s products. Secure-IC will share its extensive portfolio of security software and IPs and provide them with support and maintenance to maximize an optimal use of the company’s technologies.

Through the DARPA Toolbox, researchers will have access to Secure-IC’s solutions including:

Root of Trust also referred as Security Subsystem or integrated Secure Element, namely the Securyzr TM iSE, that can be embedded into any device to ensure security services such as key management, lifecycle management, Secure Boot & updates.

, which provide SoCs (System-on-Chips) with protection solutions against state-of-theart remote and physical attacks. Security Evaluation Tools, provided as full security evaluation laboratory, namely LaboryzrTM which is composed AnalyzrTM; hardware Security Software Tool, CatalyzrTM; Software Security Software Tool and VirtualyzrTM; Security EDA Software Tool, to assess security solutions from the design up to the certification.

"In line with our growth ambition, especially in the U.S. market, our partnership with DARPA allows any developer to easily access and use our protection technologies and security tools. DARPA has a long history of promoting innovation and defending microelectronics development in particular. As Secure-IC shares the same mindset of developing the security solutions of the future, we feel honored to collaborate with DARPA and being at the forefront of security innovation", said Hassan Triqui, President and CEO of Secure-IC.

Secure-IC has always been committed to driving innovation in security. The company, which announced the launch of Secure-IC Inc., its first subsidiary in the U.S., at the end of 2020, has always conducted numerous R&D activities and collaborative programs worldwide to foster security innovation and will naturally continue to share its expertise with the community in order to educate, enhance and add value.

