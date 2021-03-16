Alphawave IP and EnSilica Announce Partnership for Expansion in the United Kingdom and Europe

TORONTO and OXFORD, United Kingdom, March 16, 2021 — Alphawave IP, a leader in multi-standard connectivity IP solutions, today announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with EnSilica, a leading provider of custom ASIC design and supply services, to expand both companies’ capabilities in the United Kingdom and Europe. Under the agreement, the companies will work together to leverage Alphawave’s advanced connectivity solutions together with the broad capabilities of the EnSilica ASIC team, to service the needs of high-end customers in the United Kingdom and Europe.

“EnSilica is a market leading ASIC design house and we are excited to be working with them as a partner,” said Tony Pialis, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Alphawave. “This is an important step for Alphawave as we expand our presence into the United Kingdom and Europe. This partnership will allow us to support a wider range of customers that need our high-end connectivity solutions and a trustworthy and recognized ASIC partner like EnSilica to deliver turnkey ASICs.”

“Alphawave has some of the best connectivity IP in the world which features in the most advanced technologies,” said Ian Lankshear, Managing Director of EnSilica. “We see tremendous opportunities to work with this compelling technology to service the needs of our high-end customer base. The real winners will be our mutual customers.”

The announcement comes after an exciting 2020 for Alphawave, which was a record breaking year for the company in bookings, revenue, gross margin, and EBITDA. “This is just the beginning of our commitment to the UK and to Europe in 2021,” added Pialis, “It’s our privilege to work with a great British company like EnSilica in 2021 and beyond.”

About Alphawave IP

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges.

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, and IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom analog, mixed signal and digital IC’s to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and consumer markets. More information is available at www.ensilica.com .





