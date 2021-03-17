Arasan announces its next generation of C-PHY/ D-PHY Combo IP Core compliant with the latest MIPI Specifications
March 17, 2021, San Jose, CA -- Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and automobile SoCs, today announces the immediate availability of its MIPI C-PHY/ D-PHY Combo IP which is compliant with the latest MIPI C-PHY v2.0 and MIPI D-PHY v2.5 specifications. The upgraded MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP is seamlessly integrated with Arasan’s own MIPI CSI-2® IP and MIPI DSI® IP as part of Arasan’s Total IPTM for MIPI Imaging and Display Solutions. This 2’nd generation of Arasan’s MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY combo IP has been re-engineered for ultra low power consumption leveraging the advantages of the FINFET Technology.
Arasan’s MIPI C-PHY v2.0 / D-PHY v2.5 combo IP delivers 6 Gbps per lane for a max throughput of 24Gbps in D-PHY mode and 6Gsps per trio for a max throughput of 41Gbps in C-PHY mode. Other significant feature upgrades include:
- When used with Arasan’s MIPI CSI-2 or MIPI DSI-2®, the MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY combo IP offers built-in test capabilities including PRBS generator and internal loopback to support cost effective tests for high volume manufacturing.
- New power saving HS-Tx half swing mode for D-PHY,
- On-board programmable PLL with Spread Spectrum Clocking, with or without deskew calibrations and equilizations for different operating speeds of D-PHY,Power management functions such as reduced HS-TX swing modes and unterminated HS-RX mode.
- It supports ALP Mode for different applications with long channels tha t enables fast lane turnaround mode to increase bandwidth of communication in the reverse direction of the MIPI link. The ALP mode is key to the CSI-2® Unified Serial Linking capability, which decreases interface wires and helps to allow a more extensive range.
Arasan’s MIPI C-PHY v2.0 / D-PHY v2.5 combo IP is available to license immediately. For availability, lead time and purchase of Test Chips (on TSMC FINFET) along with the HDK programmed with our CSI-2 or DSI-2 IP cores, please contact Arasan sales@arasan.com
About Arasan
Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoC's. The term Mobile has evolved over our two decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to Smartphones & Tablets of the 2000's to today's Automobiles, Drones and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoC's.
Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including with all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.
