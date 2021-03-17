Design And Reuse

Panasonic Starts Licensing IP Core for Semiconductors Complying with the IEEE 1901–2020 International Standard


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

Related News

 
See Panasonic Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com