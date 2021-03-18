More than Chiplets | Facebook Enters the Fray
By Don Scansen, EETimes (March 16, 2021)
Our chiplet discussion left off with the historical perspective that “this isn’t new.” Heterogenous integration, system-in-package (SiP) and the the related package level integrations have all been done before. Keen observers of technology are right to point out that everything old can be new again. Even though the multi-chip modules and hyrid circuits harkened back to the same point in history, we shouldn’t compare chiplets to bell bottom jeans.
To help differentiate chiplets from the conventional terminology in my last column, I “attended” a virtual Open Compute Project (OCP) workshop on chiplets last week. As it was defined on a few occasions in this workshop, chiplets will expand the multi-chip module concepts in a unique way to open up a completely new more than Moore roadmap.
