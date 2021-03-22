Chip Makers Must Learn New Ways to Play "D"
By Don Scansen, EETimes (March 19, 2021)
We used to think of planar transistors in the glory days of classical Dennard scaling in two-dimensional terms. Material specifications were simplified into things like sheet resistance in ohms per square. The abstraction of the devices was was all 2-D, and most of the assumptions and the device modeling for understanding MOSFET operation for circuit design were simplified as much as possible to a pair of axes.
We might have thought of planar MOSFETs as 2-D transistors, at least until the assumptions broke down and the complexity of the device physics took off.
Eventually, planar CMOS turned to the third dimension with Intel’s TriGate and other flavors of the finFET. We called these 3-D transistors.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Why Must IBM Keep the Cost of Advanced Chip R&D?
- TSMC First Pure-Play Foundry to Join Top-10 R&D Spenders
- Chip makers must shift from fabs to systems
- Renesas Develops Automotive SoC Functional Safety Technologies for CNN Accelerator Cores and ASIL D Control Combining World-Class Performance and Power Efficiency
- Industry R&D Spending To Rise 4% After Hitting Record in 2020
Breaking News
- Valtrix and Codasip Cooperate on Verification of RISC-V Systems
- (Re)Shoring Up Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Global Semiconductor Materials Market Sets New High With 5% Expansion in 2020, SEMI Reports
- Chip Makers Must Learn New Ways to Play "D"
- Flex Logix raises $55M to accelerate market adoption of AI inference and eFPGA solutions
Most Popular
- More than Chiplets | Facebook Enters the Fray
- Flex Logix raises $55M to accelerate market adoption of AI inference and eFPGA solutions
- Chip Makers Must Learn New Ways to Play "D"
- Samsung and TSMC Seeking to Spend Their Way to Worldwide Domination of Advanced IC Technology
- Socionext's latest generation of smart display controllers uses APIX3 technology from Inova Semiconductors