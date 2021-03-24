Achronix Adopts Movellus Maestro Clock Network for Its Speedster7t FPGAs

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2021 -- Movellus, Inc. today announced that Achronix, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, has adopted Movellus' Maestro intelligent clocking solution for its Speedster®7t FPGAs. Speedster®7t FPGAs are used in high-performance communications, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automotive driver assistance, compute acceleration, industrial and military applications.

Achronix offerings include discrete high-performance and high-density FPGAs with hardwired system-level blocks, embedded FPGA IP, PCI Express form factor datacenter and HPC hardware accelerator cards, and best-in-class EDA software supporting all Achronix products. The latest Speedster®7t high-density and high-performance FPGA family is optimized to meet the growing demands of AI/ML and high-bandwidth data acceleration applications. Speedster7t devices offer a unique 2D NoC that allows for ASIC-level performance data transfers between the FPGA fabric and the high speed interfaces including GDDR6 and DDR4/5 memory interfaces, 400G Ethernet and PCI Express Gen5 ports.

"We were impressed by the increased performance and power-efficiency our system design team was able to achieve using the TrueDigital™ Module within the Maestro intelligent clock network platform," said Chris Pelosi, VP of Hardware Engineering at Achronix. "We were also pleasantly surprised by how quickly and easily we were able to adopt Movellus' all-digital clocking solution which fit in seamlessly within our existing digital methodology.

"Achronix's leadership in FPGA and eFPGA IP for data acceleration is unrivaled," said Mo Faisal, President and CEO of Movellus. "We are excited to be part of an innovative solution that is enabling the rapid advancement of exciting markets such as AI, Cloud, 5G, ADAS, and autonomous systems."

About Movellus

Movellus solves SoC-level clock distribution challenges in high performance and ultra low power chips. The company's flagship platform, Maestro™ is a clock distribution network platform that delivers chip-level architectural innovations to improve SoC performance while reducing power consumption. All-digital, fully synthesizable clocking solutions achieve quantum leaps in energy efficiency. This accelerates the move to carbon-neutral data centers and enables ultra-low voltage operation for edge AI, IoT devices, and radiation hardened satellites. Founded in 2014, Movellus is headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit us at www.movellus.com.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix FPGA and eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by a complete and optimized range of Achronix software tools, which enable customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. In January 2021, Achronix entered into a definitive merger agreement with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. in a transaction that would result in Achronix being listed on Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.





