Achronix Adopts Movellus Maestro Clock Network for Its Speedster7t FPGAs
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2021 -- Movellus, Inc. today announced that Achronix, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, has adopted Movellus' Maestro intelligent clocking solution for its Speedster®7t FPGAs. Speedster®7t FPGAs are used in high-performance communications, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automotive driver assistance, compute acceleration, industrial and military applications.
"We were impressed by the increased performance and power-efficiency our system design team was able to achieve using the TrueDigital™ Module within the Movellus Maestro intelligent clock network platform."
Achronix offerings include discrete high-performance and high-density FPGAs with hardwired system-level blocks, embedded FPGA IP, PCI Express form factor datacenter and HPC hardware accelerator cards, and best-in-class EDA software supporting all Achronix products. The latest Speedster®7t high-density and high-performance FPGA family is optimized to meet the growing demands of AI/ML and high-bandwidth data acceleration applications. Speedster7t devices offer a unique 2D NoC that allows for ASIC-level performance data transfers between the FPGA fabric and the high speed interfaces including GDDR6 and DDR4/5 memory interfaces, 400G Ethernet and PCI Express Gen5 ports.
"We were impressed by the increased performance and power-efficiency our system design team was able to achieve using the TrueDigital™ Module within the Maestro intelligent clock network platform," said Chris Pelosi, VP of Hardware Engineering at Achronix. "We were also pleasantly surprised by how quickly and easily we were able to adopt Movellus' all-digital clocking solution which fit in seamlessly within our existing digital methodology.
"Achronix's leadership in FPGA and eFPGA IP for data acceleration is unrivaled," said Mo Faisal, President and CEO of Movellus. "We are excited to be part of an innovative solution that is enabling the rapid advancement of exciting markets such as AI, Cloud, 5G, ADAS, and autonomous systems."
About Movellus
Movellus solves SoC-level clock distribution challenges in high performance and ultra low power chips. The company's flagship platform, Maestro™ is a clock distribution network platform that delivers chip-level architectural innovations to improve SoC performance while reducing power consumption. All-digital, fully synthesizable clocking solutions achieve quantum leaps in energy efficiency. This accelerates the move to carbon-neutral data centers and enables ultra-low voltage operation for edge AI, IoT devices, and radiation hardened satellites. Founded in 2014, Movellus is headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit us at www.movellus.com.
About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix FPGA and eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by a complete and optimized range of Achronix software tools, which enable customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.
Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. In January 2021, Achronix entered into a definitive merger agreement with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. in a transaction that would result in Achronix being listed on Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Syntiant Adopts Movellus' Clock Network for its Low-Power NDP120 Deep Learning Processor
- Achronix and BittWare Launch VectorPath Accelerator Card with Speedster7t FPGAs
- Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed by Achronix for New Speedster7t FPGA family
- Micron and Achronix Deliver Next-Generation FPGAs Powered by High-Performance GDDR6 Memory for Machine Learning Applications
- Intilop's 10G Full TCP Accelerators with Network Security Features IP Core for Altera/Intel FPGAs qualified by major University and Government clients
Breaking News
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies for 2020 Undergoes 26.4% Increase YoY Due to High Demand for Notebooks and Networking Products, Says TrendForce
- PLDA Joins ETP4HPC to share its expertise in High Speed Interconnect Solution IP with the European High Performance Computing Ecosystem
- Imagination launches IMG Labs to create breakthrough technologies
- North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts February 2021 Billings, Surpassing $3 Billion for Second Consecutive Month
- Mitacs and OpenHW Group partner on $22.5M first-of-its-kind open-source research program
Most Popular
- Synopsys Collaborates with Keysight Technologies to Deliver Integrated Custom Design Flow for 5G Designs
- (Re)Shoring Up Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Global Semiconductor Materials Market Sets New High With 5% Expansion in 2020, SEMI Reports
- WISeKey Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects of Driving Without Human Intervention
- OpenPOWER Foundation Provides Microwatt for Fabrication on Skywater Open PDK Shuttle
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page