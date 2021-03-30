Intel 2.0
By Don Scansen, EETimes (March 30, 2021)
Thankfully, I am not in the shoes of Intel’s new CEO, Pat Gelsinger. He obviously relishes it, but very few are quite up to his new challenge.
Gelsinger sees the opportunity in the obstacles that have provoked negative commentaries about Intel, including the brow beatings intended to drive the company out of its internal manufacturing operations.
Intel Foundry Services
A few things stand out from Pat Gelsinger’s rapid response to righting the ship. It boils down to flexibility. He might be pushing Intel to do what it once did while encouraging agility in response to current and future trends. I’m sure we will hear a few accusations that Intel is simply reaching back attempting to grasp at past glories.
This is something much bigger than that.
