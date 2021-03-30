Magnachip Enters into Definitive Agreement with Wise Road Capital in a Take Private Transaction Valued at $1.4 Billion

SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2021 -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or the "Company") (NYSE: MX), the South Korean leader in display and power solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with South Dearborn Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, and Michigan Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation, which are investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners ("Wise Road").

Under the terms of the Agreement, Magnachip shareholders will receive $29.00 in cash for each share of Magnachip's common stock they currently hold, representing a premium of approximately 75% to Magnachip's 3-month volume-weighted average share price and approximately a 54% premium to the unaffected closing stock price on March 2, 2021, the last trading day before media reports of third-party interest in acquiring Magnachip. The all-cash transaction has an equity value of approximately $1.4 billion. The transaction is fully backed by equity commitments and not contingent on any financing conditions.

Following the closing of the transaction, Magnachip's management team and employees are expected to continue in their roles, and the Company will remain based in Cheongju, Seoul and Gumi, South Korea. The transaction is expected to be seamless for customers and employees across Magnachip's businesses.

Magnachip's Chief Executive Officer, YJ Kim, said: "This transaction is in the best interests of all of our stakeholders, including shareholders, customers and employees. It will provide an excellent opportunity to accelerate our MX 3.0 growth strategy. Given their deep industry expertise, Wise Road Capital is an ideal partner for Magnachip, and we look forward to working with them as we chart the next phase for our company. We remain grateful to our customers for their trust and to our fellow employees for their unwavering commitment to delivering industry-leading products to customers worldwide."

Wise Road intends to work together with Magnachip's management team to pursue the next step in the Company's growth strategy and transform the Company into a true industry leader in the global display and power markets. Through its additional investment and global network, Wise Road will help Magnachip's growth internationally. Wise Road remains absolutely committed to providing world-class products and services to the Company's customers, while creating a stable environment for the company's employees to grow and thrive.

The Board of Directors of Magnachip has unanimously approved the Agreement and recommends that Magnachip shareholders vote in favor of the transaction. Details of the transaction and the Agreement are included with the Company's current report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in due course.

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Richards, Layton & Finger, PA and Kim & Chang served as legal counsel to Magnachip. BMO Capital Markets Corp. served as exclusive financial advisor and Hogan Lovells US LLP and Lee & Ko served as legal counsel to Wise Road Capital LTD.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

About Wise Road Capital

Wise Road Capital is a global private equity firm that invests in leading technology companies. The firm focuses on identifying opportunities in enabling technologies for global urbanization and smart & green life through close cooperation with companies across several main themes, including smart city, intelligent manufacturing and renewable energies. Wise Road Capital strives to build a healthy international ecosystem around these key themes through its investments and its international management team that has a combination of industry and investment expertise.





