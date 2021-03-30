Design And Reuse

Xylon's New Wireless Vehicle Router Enables Remotely Supervised Test Data Harvesting on Roads Around the World


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

Xylon Hot IP

 
See Xylon IP >>

Related News

 
See Xylon Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com