Codasip to Offer Secure Boot Solutions with Veridify Tools

Munich, Germany and Shelton, Connecticut – March 30th, 2021 – Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, and Veridify Security, a leader in securing and managing low-resource devices at the edge of the IoT, today announced they have partnered to provide secure boot functionality for the Codasip Low Power Embedded RISC-V processors. The new security features, enabled by Veridify’s quantum-resistant security methods, will be available in the second half of 2021.

The Codasip Low Power Embedded RISC-V processors are small and energy-efficient embedded cores. Veridify’s fast and ultra-low power security tools are small enough to address this family of Codasip processors. Using Veridify’s methods, Codasip customers can easily verify that the firmware used by these processors during the boot process is authentic. Veridify’s methods are also quantum-resistant against all known threats, an important consideration for Codasip customers implementing these processors in long-life applications like remote monitoring systems, surveillance cameras and smart meters. In addition, Veridify’s tools can be used to enable additional security features like secure firmware updates, authentication, and data protection.

“Security is an important aspect in every embedded device,” points out Karel Masařík, Codasip CTO. “We are pleased to announce the partnership with Veridify that brings together Codasip's best-in-class embedded RISC-V processors and Veridify's security algorithm. Such a platform fulfills the highest security requirements.”

“Codasip’s 32-bit RISC-V processors provide rapidly customizable, high-performance solutions for their diverse global customer base. Our software security tools complement this approach and offer Codasip customers differentiated, quantum-resistant security functions like secure boot,” said Louis Parks, Veridify Chairman and CEO. “Codasip customers can now leverage the many benefits of the Low Power Embedded processors and be confident knowing they can use these security functions in their applications to reduce security vulnerabilities today and in the future.”

Codasip’s range of embedded processors are available in a range of microarchitectures (1, 3 & 5 series) and configuration options. To learn more about the partnership between the two companies and the powerful security applications enabled by Veridify Security’s methods for the Codasip Low Power Embedded RISC-V processors, you are welcome to reach out to the companies’ media contacts.

About Veridify Security Inc.

Veridify Security delivers fast, small footprint, ultra-low-energy, and quantum-resistant public-key security tools for low-resource processors powering the Internet of Things (IoT). Veridify’s DOME™ Device Ownership Management and Enrollment™ solution provides a zero-touch onboarding and ownership management platform for the smallest IoT devices in the field without requiring a pervasive cloud or network connection. The company’s Key Agreement Protocols and Digital Signature Algorithms are used for secure device-to-device communications, as well as secure boot and secure software updates for automotive, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and smart home applications. Veridify is partners with leading semiconductor manufacturers, including Intel, Renesas, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, and offers Software Development Kits, RTL, and tools for a wide range of environments.

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of the RISC-V Foundation and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.





