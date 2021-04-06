Global Semiconductor Sales Up 14.7% Year-to-Year in February

Worldwide sales decrease 1.0% month-to-month

WASHINGTON—April 5, 2021—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $39.6 billion for the month of February 2021, an increase of 14.7% over the February 2020 total of $34.5 billion, but 1.0% less than the January 2021 total of $40.0 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales during the first two months of the year have outpaced sales from early in 2020, when the pandemic began to spread in parts of the world,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into the China market saw the largest year-to-year growth, largely because sales there were down substantially early last year.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased across all markets: China (18.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (18.2%), the Americas (9.7%), Japan (7.6%), and Europe (6.8%). Month-to-month sales increased in Asia Pacific/All Other (1.5%) and Europe (0.8% percent), held flat in China, and decreased in Japan (-3.4%) and the Americas (-5.9%).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.

