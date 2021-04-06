GUC Monthly Sales Report - March 2021

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Apr 6, 2021 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Mar 2021 were NT1,321 million, increased 49.3% month-over-month and also increased 10.1% year-over-year. Net sales for January through March 2021 totaled NT$3,312 million, increased 4.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

GUC Sales Report:

Net Sales 2021 2020 MoM (%) YoY (%) Mar 1,320,922 1,200,234 49.3% 10.1% Year to Date 3,312,191 3,169,867 N/A 4.5%

Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

GUC Mar 2021 Sales Breakdown:

Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 639,400 48 NRE 659,712 50 Others 21,810 2 Total 1,320,922 100

Note: Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





