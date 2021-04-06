Aragio Solutions Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Plano, Texas - April 6, 2021 -- Aragio Solutions, an industry leader and full-service provider of semiconductor IO design IP, is pleased to announce today that it has earned ISO 9001 certification. The comprehensive system audits covered every aspect of operations. To achieve this certification, we demonstrated the management and operational practices to ensure that what we deliver to you adheres to the standards you expect. Our quality management system emphasizes service and support because your satisfaction is important to our business.

“To us, ISO 9001:2015 certification is much more than just checking a box. Certification represents our commitment to continuously improving our performance for our customers.” The Aragio Management Team

ISO 9001 is a quality management system standard that was developed by the International Organization for Standardization, which is an association of governmental and nongovernmental organizations from many countries. The ISO 9001:2015 standard is utilized to certify quality management systems that focus on continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and the active involvement of both management and employees in a process-based approach.

About Aragio Solutions

Aragio Solutions is the leading full-service provider of semiconductor IO design IO IP. Aragio Solutions is recognized worldwide as a premier IP provider of innovative I/O Library Solutions. Aragio has developed very good ESD protection and high latch-up immunity IP for System Interface Circuits enabling high performance operation for standard interfaces (USB 2.0/3.0 IO’s, DDR2/DDR3, ONFI2/ONFI3, mDDR/LPDDR2, LVDS, SD, RF and Analog ESD protection circuitry) and other high-speed interface peripherals. Aragio’s innovative integrated circuit methodology has enabled robust, low-leakage, silicon-efficient I/O libraries from 180nm down to 05nm advanced process nodes.

Company Name: Solid Silicon Technology, LLC (dba Aragio Solutions)

Website URL: www.aragio.com





