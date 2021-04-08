AMD and Xilinx Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve AMD's Acquisition of Xilinx
SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 07, 2021 -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced today that stockholders voted to approve their respective proposals relating to the pending acquisition of Xilinx by AMD. The acquisition will bring together two industry leaders with complementary product portfolios and customers, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership in computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices. Together, the combined company will have the ability to capitalize on opportunities spanning some of the industry’s most important growth segments, including data centers, gaming, PCs, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense.
“For several years, AMD has successfully executed our long-term growth strategy and deepened the company’s partnerships to drive high performance computing leadership,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “The acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to make AMD the strategic partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world as an industry leader with the vision, talent and scale to support their future innovation.”
“The Xilinx team is one of the strongest in the industry and we are thrilled to be joining AMD,” said Victor Peng, Xilinx president and CEO. “Our shared cultures of innovation, excellence and collaboration will enable us to accelerate growth in the data center and pursue a broader customer base across more markets as a combined company.”
The closing of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The companies continue to expect that the transaction will be completed by the end of the 2021.
About AMD
For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies – the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.
About Xilinx
Xilinx, Inc. develops highly flexible and adaptive computing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the cloud, to the edge, to the endpoint. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA and Adaptive SoCs (including our Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform, or ACAP), designed to deliver the most dynamic computing technology in the industry. We collaborate with our customers to create scalable, differentiated and intelligent solutions that enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit xilinx.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Xilinx, Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- AMD and Xilinx Special Meetings of Stockholders to be Held on April 7, 2021
- Xilinx Acquires Assets of Falcon Computing Solutions to Advance Software Programmability and Expand Developer Community
- AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry's High Performance Computing Leader
- AMD and Xilinx: A Match Made in Silicon Valley?
- AMD-Xilinx Deal: Bringing The Fight To The Data Center
Breaking News
- Startup Transforms Compute-In-Memory
- Algolux Brings Atlas Camera ISP Optimization for Computer Vision to Arm ISP Users
- AMD and Xilinx Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve AMD's Acquisition of Xilinx
- Intrinsic closes GBP 1.35m seed funding round to prototype next generation memory devices
- Semiconductor Units Forecast To Exceed 1 Trillion Devices Again in 2021
Most Popular
- First Google-Sponsored MPW Shuttle Launched at SkyWater with 40 Open Source Community Submitted Designs
- OpenFive Launches Die-to-Die Interface Solution for Chiplet Ecosystem
- Global Semiconductor Sales Up 14.7% Year-to-Year in February
- Synopsys and Samsung Foundry Collaboration Delivers High-Performance Physical Signoff on Samsung SAFE Cloud Design Platform
- Intel 2.0
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page