Algolux Brings Atlas Camera ISP Optimization for Computer Vision to Arm ISP Users

Cloud-enabled Atlas workflow allows vision system designers and SoC providers using the Arm Mali-C71AE and Mali-C52 ISPs to securely scale and deploy automated camera optimization to quickly maximize vision system performance

April 6, 2021 – Algolux, the leading provider of robust and scalable perception solutions, has announced its next-generation Atlas Camera Optimization Suite is now enabled in the cloud and supporting an extended set of camera image signal processors (ISPs) including the Arm® Mali™-C71AE and Mali-C52 ISPs.

Atlas automates today’s months-long manual ISP tuning process to maximize computer vision accuracy and image quality in only days, an improvement of up to 100x in scalability and resource leverage. The workflow permits rapid evaluation of different camera sensors and lenses for cost reduction, best performance, or to adapt to changes in customer requirements.

For SoC providers deploying Arm Mali-C71AE and Mali-C52, they can leverage the Atlas workflow to automate and significantly scale support for customers that are developing vision systems, predictably reducing ISP tuning time and program risks.

For teams developing computer vision applications, Atlas can quickly determine the optimal Arm Mali ISP parameter set to achieve the highest vision accuracy, which is not possible with today’s manual ISP tuning approaches.

See related release “Algolux Brings Atlas to the Cloud to Democratize Camera ISP Optimization for Computer Vision”.

Watch a product demonstration of the cloud-enabled workflow

“Consumer demand for enhanced driver experiences with integrated safety has underscored a greater need for compute in and around the automobile,” said Chet Babla, vice president of automotive, Automotive & IoT Line of Business, Arm. “By enabling automatic optimization of Arm ISPs for computer vision and display applications, Algolux is providing the Arm ecosystem with a unique opportunity to deliver visual solutions at scale for autonomous workloads such as ADAS and automated driving as well as industrial and IoT applications.”

“In close collaboration with Arm, Algolux can uniquely help SoC providers and vision system teams using the Arm Mali-C71AE and Mali-C52 ISPs achieve best vision performance for automotive ADAS, autonomous vehicle, and IoT applications. Atlas applies machine learning approaches to automatically optimize camera image quality and computer vision accuracy while delivering industry-leading scalability to address challenging resource and schedule risks,” said Allan Benchetrit, CEO of Algolux.

About Algolux

Algolux is an award-winning AI software company delivering the industry’s most robust and scalable perception for all conditions, addressing both existing cameras and new designs through cloud-based tools and embedded software.

The company was founded on groundbreaking research at the intersection of deep learning, computer vision, and computational imaging. Our computer vision and image optimization solutions address the mission-critical issue of safety for automotive ADAS, autonomous vehicles, fleets, autonomous mobile robots, and video security.

Algolux is headquartered in Montreal, with offices in Palo Alto and Munich, and has over 50 employees (85% in R&D). The company has numerous engagements spanning automotive, AVs, fleet management, and video security with leading customers worldwide.





