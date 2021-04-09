Cadence Delivers Automotive Reference Flow for Samsung Foundry 14LPU Process Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2021 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the availability of an automotive-optimized Cadence® digital full flow for Samsung Foundry’s 14LPU process technology. The Cadence flow was demonstrated using the high-performance, low-power Cadence Tensilica® ConnX B10 digital signal processor (DSP) for automotive radar, lidar and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications. By collaborating with Samsung Foundry, the new Cadence reference flow enables automotive designers to quickly deliver accurate first-time silicon and achieve power, performance and area (PPA) goals.

In addition to enabling first-pass silicon and optimal PPA, the Cadence flow ensures that designers meet critical criteria for automotive designs:

Quality/Reliability: The flow reduces defects out of the manufacturing process, meeting the AEC-Q100 Grade 1 requirement for automotive reliability, thereby ensuring the device meets requirements throughout its lifetime.

Safety: The flow enables system-on-chip (SoC) designs that avoid unreasonable risk due to hazards caused by malfunctions, meeting ASIL B requirements.

The complete Cadence RTL-to-GDS full flow that has been validated for the Samsung 14LPU process technology includes the Genus™ Synthesis Solution, Modus DFT, Innovus™ Implementation System, Quantus™ Extraction Solution, Tempus™ Timing Signoff Solution, Tempus ECO Option, Tempus Power Integrity Solution, Voltus™ IC Power Integrity Solution, Conformal® Equivalence Checking, Conformal Low Power, Litho Physical Analyzer and Cadence CMP Predictor. To speed the delivery of automotive designs, the flow achieved a “Fit for Purpose – Tool Confidence Level 1 (TCL1)” certification, enabling automotive semiconductor manufacturers, OEMs and component suppliers to meet stringent ISO 26262 automotive safety requirements.

The Tensilica ConnX B10 DSP used to validate the flow was also previously certified in accordance with the automotive ISO 26262:2018 functional safety standard, making it the ideal DSP for customers considering the Samsung 14LPU platform for safety-critical applications. The certification confirmed that the Tensilica ConnX B10 DSP was designed in accordance with functional safety management processes compliant with ASIL D systematic processes. Additionally, a certified Safety Element out of Context (SEooC) study demonstrated that the Tensilica ConnX B10 DSP achieved ASIL B random hardware fault metrics. These requirements are critical for designing autonomous driving, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other automotive SoCs.

“Samsung’s 14LPU process technology delivers peak performance for compute-intensive autonomous driving applications,” said Sangyun Kim, vice president of the Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. “Through our latest collaboration with Cadence and the delivery of this latest reference flow, we’re enabling customers to achieve automotive design excellence with Cadence tools and IP and our advanced 14LPU process technology.”

“Our continued collaboration with Samsung Foundry and our focus on design innovation provide mutual customers with the ability to deliver the highest quality automotive SoCs more efficiently,” said Michael Jackson, corporate vice president, R&D in the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “The reference flow, based on our ISO 26262:2018-certified Tensilica ConnX B10 DSP and the digital full flow, has been validated on Samsung’s 14LPU process technology and is optimally suited for safety-critical automotive designs.”

The Cadence digital full flow and the Tensilica ConnX B10 DSP support automotive SoC design and the company’s broader Intelligent System Design™ strategy, which enables customers to achieve SoC design excellence. For more information on Cadence automotive solutions, please visit www.cadence.com/go/autosols.

