SiFive Intelligence for Modern ML Architectures Presentation at Linley Spring Processor Conference

Leading provider of RISC-V processor IP to share details of new initiatives for AI-enabled markets

SAN MATEO, Calif. – April 8, 2021 – SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, today announced that Dr. Chris Lattner, President of Engineering and Product, will present at the technology industry’s premier processor conference, the Linley Spring Virtual Processor Conference, on Friday, April 23. Dr. Lattner will discuss the benefits of SiFive Intelligence to meet the changing needs of modern machine-learning workloads and creating accelerated processing platforms.

A recent Linley Group study found that growth in edge devices and embedded systems continues to fuel the acceleration of AI. Tremendous progress has been made in the last year in preparing the RISC-V vector extensions for market readiness in both hardware implementations and supporting software toolchains that enable AI applications. SiFive has gone a step further with the development of new AI-focused instructions specifically tuned for the acceleration of common machine learning processing. The presentation will demonstrate how these new instructions enable high-performance, low-power inference applications. SiFive Intelligence solutions incorporate multicore, Linux-capable, RISC-V microarchitecture processors with scalable RVV 1.0-specification vector lengths, and provide TensorFlow Lite support.

“SiFive’s vision is to take a ‘software-first’ approach to its SiFive Intelligence products, delivering flexible acceleration strategies that scale with the evolving nature of AI,” said Chris Lattner, President of Engineering and Product, SiFive. “RISC-V provides an open specification, making it easier for software to communicate with hardware and encouraging developer creativity. This is a transformative moment, as SiFive expands its presence in the AI space with SiFive Intelligence platforms for the next generation of automotive, mobile, IoT, 5G networking, and data center computing solutions.”

"AI has generated an explosion of silicon-architecture diversity, as evidenced by our Linley Spring Processor Conference program. Our biggest spring program yet will include new technology disclosures and product announcements from both startups and established semiconductor, and IP vendors," said Bob Wheeler, principal analyst and conference chairperson. "Following the success of our 2020 virtual conferences, which achieved record attendance, we are excited to once again be sharing these presentations with a global audience via our live-streamed format.”

The RISC-V ecosystem is growing rapidly as more leading technology companies invest in RISC-V hardware and software development, optimizing their technology roadmaps and product development. SiFive Core IP has been adopted worldwide and is available in products by leading technology companies including Architek, BBC Learning, BeagleBoard, Bouffalo Lab, Coherent Logix, eTopus, Innovium, FADU, Huami, MicroChip, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Synaptics.

Recently, SiFive announced that SiFive RISC-V IP will be available to customers of Intel Foundry Service business, for building next-generation heterogeneous compute platforms with Intel leading-edge technology and demonstrating the industry-wide support and adoption of RISC-V. The SiFive Core IP portfolio was recently updated with the introduction of the 21G1 release that delivers important enhancements and new capabilities. More information on the SiFive 21G1 release can be found in our blog, here.

The Linley Spring Processor Conference will be held April 19 – 23 and will feature 28 live-streamed presentations addressing processors and IP cores for AI applications, embedded, data center, automotive, and IoT designs. Attendees will be able to participate in the virtual forum which runs Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m.–12:40 p.m. PDT. The conference includes opportunities for attendees to interact with the speakers during Q&A and breakout sessions. Dr. Lattner will present on Friday, April 23 during Session 8: Edge AI (part II) running from 8.30 a.m. – 10 a.m. PDT. SiFive is a Gold sponsor of the event.

To register, please visit Linleygroup.com/SPC21. Registration is free for qualified attendees. To learn more about SiFive Intelligence and the integration of vector processing software and hardware in a single-ISA processor core, visit our website here.

SiFive is the leading provider of processor cores, accelerators, and SoC IP to create domain-specific architecture based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. SiFive offers scalable, configurable processor cores pre-integrated with security, trace, and debug features for workload-specific accelerator designs. Founded by the inventors of RISC-V, SiFive has 15 design centers worldwide and backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, SK hynix, Qualcomm Ventures, Western Digital, Intel Capital, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, and Prosperity7 Ventures. For more information, please visit www.sifive.com.






