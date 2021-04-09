CODA988 - H.264, MVC, VP8, MPEG-1/2/4, VC-1, AVS, AVS+, H.263, Sorenson Decoding and encoding support at 1080p 60fps
DCD-SEMI gains new strength in the Virtual Reality World with their latest IrDA DIRDA IP Core
Bytom -- April 9, 2021 -- DCD-SEMI, a sister company of well-known DCD (Digital Core Design), leading IP Core provider since 1999, introduces its latest IrDA IP, the DIRDA.
DIRDA performs serial‐to‐parallel conversions on data received from the IR Receiver Diode. The processor can read the complete status of the DIRDA in one cycle and at any time, during the functional operation. DCD-SEMI’s IP Core includes a programmable internal pre-scaler, which can divide the timing reference clock input, by divisors of 1 to 128, and produce a clock for driving internal receiver logic.
DIRDA is equipped with a fully programmable processor‐interrupt system that accelerates response time and minimizes power drain to increase the customers product battery life through minimal compute cycles required to handle the communications link.. - explains Jacek Hanke, DCD-SEMI’s CEO – DIRDA is IrDAs turbo charger.
DCDs DIRDA extremely fast, low power, low voltage solution is poised for prominence in virtual worlds to handle sophisticated sensor data for VR headsets, 360-degree cockpits, games, and videos. – stated Jacek Henke
The DIRDA IP Core can be provided with a small 8‐bit SRAM-like interface and APB slave interface. In MODE0 DIRDA decodes the whole IR frame, detects transmission errors, and key release.
In MODE1, internal FIFO is activated, allowing 32 symbols to be stored during signal receive. The interrupt trigger level register may be set at any value from 1 to 32 symbols. These features make the DIRDA an ideal choice for very popular IR protocol implementations like NEC, SIRC, Toshiba TC9012 data format, or other non‐standard IR protocols.
Key Benefits:
- Enabling and disabling controller via register
- Two working modes:
- MODE0 ‐ standard IR protocols decoding
- MODE1 ‐ symbols width detection for any standard or non‐standard IR data format
- Support for any configuration of the following protocols (MODE0):
- NEC with Simple Repeat Code
- NEC with Full Repeat Code
- Toshiba TC9012 data format
- SIRC (SONY)
- Support for masked and not masked interrupts:
- Symbol overflow interrupt (MODE1)
- Symbol timeout interrupt (MODE1)
- Symbol received interrupt (MODE1)
- Key release interrupt (MODE0)
- Data overflow interrupt (MODE0)
- Data frame format error interrupt (MODE0)
- Data received interrupt (MODE0)
- Interrupts flags clearance via write to register
- Configurable reset
- Configurable data bus width
- Reference clock frequency in the range of 1MHz‐128MHz
More information: www.dcd-semi.com
