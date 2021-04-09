HDL Design House selects Silicon Frontline's P2P Software for Fast, Easy IR Drop and Resistance Mapping

April 9, 2021 -- Silicon Frontline Technology, Inc., a leading provider of electrical and physical verification for IC layout, today announced that HDL Design House, a leading-edge digital, analog, and back-end design and verification services provider, has selected the company’s P2P (IR Drop and Resistance Mapping) for fast, early IR Drop analysis and full-chip verification of their CMOS image sensors.

P2P provides the world’s fastest powernet verification for nanometer analog, mixed-signal, memory, and custom digital circuits. P2P is a powerful solution that combines interconnect extraction and analysis to help designers create and verify robust power networks. It is usable throughout the design cycle, from early physical design (think architecture and planning) through to final post-layout verification at tape-out. P2P is a very flexible tool, with several operating modes that provide both qualitative and quantitative analyses.

Resistance Mapping may be performed at any point in the design cycle, allowing early identification and fixes of problem areas. This ensures detailed IR drop and electromigration (EM) analysis is performed with a good candidate design, providing faster time to design closure and earlier market entry.

About HDL Design House

HDL Design House delivers leading-edge digital, analog, and back-end design and verification services and products in numerous areas of SoC, such as complex FPGA designs. The company also develops IP cores, developed and verified using Cadence tools and flow, and component (VITAL) models for major SoC product developers. Founded in 2001 and currently employing 250 engineers working in three design centers, located in Serbia and Greece. HDL Design House’s mission is to deliver high quality products and services, with flexible licensing models, competitive pricing and responsible technical support. The company was awarded ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certifications in December 2006 and has achieved certifications from Direct Assessment Services (DAS). HDL DH joined the ARM® Approved Design Partner program, through which leading SoC design houses are recognized by ARM as accredited partners in specific technologies and activities.

For more information, please visit www.hdl-dh.com

About Silicon Frontline Technology

Silicon Frontline Technology, Inc. provides layout verification software that works with existing design flows from major EDA vendors. The company’s software products are in use at over 70 customers, including 16 of the top 25 semiconductor vendors.

For more information, please visit www.siliconfrontline.com.





