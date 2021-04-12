China lawsuits threaten Nvidia-Arm deal
David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (April 12, 2021)
The takeover of Arm by Nvidia could be delayed by lawsuits filed by Arm China against three executives appointed by the board to replace CEO Allen Wu.
Wu, who has refused to leave the job, had fired the three men but the board then re-appointed them.
Control of Arm China remains with Wu and the company has now sued the three men.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- China lawsuits threaten Nvidia-Arm deal
- Attopsemi's I-fuse OTP IP Qualified and Available on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX FD-SOI Platform
- Dialog Shareholders Approve Resolutions related to the Acquisition by Renesas Electronics Corporation of Dialog Semiconductor Plc
- HDL Design House selects Silicon Frontline's P2P Software for Fast, Easy IR Drop and Resistance Mapping
- DCD-SEMI gains new strength in the Virtual Reality World with their latest IrDA DIRDA IP Core
Most Popular
- Startup Transforms Compute-In-Memory
- Semiconductor Units Forecast To Exceed 1 Trillion Devices Again in 2021
- AMD and Xilinx Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve AMD's Acquisition of Xilinx
- Intrinsic closes GBP 1.35m seed funding round to prototype next generation memory devices
- TSMC March 2021 Revenue Report