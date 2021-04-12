China lawsuits threaten Nvidia-Arm deal

David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (April 12, 2021)

The takeover of Arm by Nvidia could be delayed by lawsuits filed by Arm China against three executives appointed by the board to replace CEO Allen Wu.

Wu, who has refused to leave the job, had fired the three men but the board then re-appointed them.

Control of Arm China remains with Wu and the company has now sued the three men.

