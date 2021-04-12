Globalfoundries to IPO at a $20bn valuation

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (April9, 2021)

Preparations are going ahead for a $20 billion IPO of Globalfoundries, reports Bloomberg.

GloFo’s owner, the sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co of Abu Dhabi, is reported to be talking to potential advisers for the float.

CEO Tom Caufield has indicated that the company would go public in 2022.

Click here to read more ...







