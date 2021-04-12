Globalfoundries CEO Caulfield Stands Up for the 70%
By Brian Santo, EETimes (April 11, 2021)
In the midst of global upheaval that has inspired the Biden Administration to earmark $50 billion to ensure that more advanced semiconductor manufacturing gets performed domestically, Tom Caulfield is scrapping for recognition for a chip company that is already here, that is already doing advanced IC manufacturing, but that hardly anyone outside the electronics industry has ever heard of because it specializes in making the types of ICs that few outside the electronics industry pay any attention to.
The company is GlobalFoundries. Caulfield is its CEO. If America’s goal is to be more self-reliant in the semiconductor business, Caulfield told EE Times, “they’re going to need a bevy of players to do that, and first in line is GF. We want to do our part, and we think it’s an important part.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Following Significant Technology, Capacity and Expansion Milestones, GLOBALFOUNDRIES' Sanjay Jha to Pass Baton to Industry Veteran Tom Caulfield
- Analog Bits and Aragio Solutions Team Up with GLOBALFOUNDRIES to Deliver Automotive IP Solutions
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Ayar Labs Establish Strategic Collaboration to Speed Up Data Center Applications
- Dolphin Integration sets up a large range of sponsored IPs at 55 nm to reduce SoC power consumption by up to 70%
- Synopsys Collaborates with GLOBALFOUNDRIES to Deliver Up to 50 Percent Power Reduction for Designs Using the 22FDX Platform
Breaking News
- Synopsys To Expand DesignWare Ethernet IP Portfolio with Acquisition of MorethanIP
- Silex Insight and Andes Technology extend strategic partnership to deliver flexible and scalable Root-of-Trust security IP solution
- Globalfoundries to IPO at a $20bn valuation
- China lawsuits threaten Nvidia-Arm deal
- Attopsemi's I-fuse OTP IP Qualified and Available on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX FD-SOI Platform
Most Popular
- China lawsuits threaten Nvidia-Arm deal
- Globalfoundries to IPO at a $20bn valuation
- Globalfoundries CEO Caulfield Stands Up for the 70%
- Dialog Shareholders Approve Resolutions related to the Acquisition by Renesas Electronics Corporation of Dialog Semiconductor Plc
- Startup Transforms Compute-In-Memory