Globalfoundries CEO Caulfield Stands Up for the 70%

By Brian Santo, EETimes (April 11, 2021)

In the midst of global upheaval that has inspired the Biden Administration to earmark $50 billion to ensure that more advanced semiconductor manufacturing gets performed domestically, Tom Caulfield is scrapping for recognition for a chip company that is already here, that is already doing advanced IC manufacturing, but that hardly anyone outside the electronics industry has ever heard of because it specializes in making the types of ICs that few outside the electronics industry pay any attention to.

The company is GlobalFoundries. Caulfield is its CEO. If America’s goal is to be more self-reliant in the semiconductor business, Caulfield told EE Times, “they’re going to need a bevy of players to do that, and first in line is GF. We want to do our part, and we think it’s an important part.”

