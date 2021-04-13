Silex Insight and Andes Technology extend strategic partnership to deliver flexible and scalable Root-of-Trust security IP solution​

April 13, 2021 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, and Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores, announce their strategic partnership to bring flexible and scalable Root-of-Trust security IP solutions integrated with RISC-V core to the industry.

Silex Insight’s advanced eSecure IP module, including security boot, sensitive key material and asset protection, is a complete solution that enables security applications to shield confidential information from untrusted applications running on a main processor. In the previous partnership, Andes Technology provided a high-efficiency and low-power RISC-V CPU core tightly integrated in the eSecure IP module to fully and robustly control the execution of security functions. The eSecure module is highly configurable and thus provides a wide-range selection of security features, which can be adapted for any application for performance, area and energy consumption. Andes RISC-V processors together with eSecure have been used in a wide variety of SoCs ranging from microcontrollers to data center servers, and for different purposes such as communication, and video applications.

Silex Insight and Andes Technology extend their partnership by offering the eSecure solution as part of the Andes security framework called AndeSentry™. With the combination of Silex Insight’s eSecure IP module and Andes’ versatile RISC-V processors, customers can authenticate and protect their solution in the field easily. Furthermore, customers can perform secure failure analysis/RMA (certificate based, set permissions levels, public key cryptography).

“We are able to deliver a one-stop-shop and ready-to-go solution to SoC makers who need advanced security and efficiency”, said Pieter Willems, VP of Global Sales and Marketing of Silex Insight. “With Andes Technology’s high efficiency and low-power RISC-V CPU core together with our eSecure Root-of-Trust turnkey solution, customers who demand high security on their devices can easily prevent hostile attacks from the outside world and at the same time perform end-to-end secure debugging”.

“Through our popular RISC-V processors, we have been engaged with a wide variety of customer applications. We observe that security is becoming fundamental now to all devices and connected services. Therefore we have gathered all our security solutions under one framework called AndeSentry™, where Silex Insight plays an important role with their top-notch performance solutions,” said Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology. “We are excited to be able to deliver configurable and efficient security turnkey solutions, including Silex Insight’s eSecure IP module platform, to chip design teams which need highly reliable protection”.

This robust secure solution, including end-to-end secure debugging, is perfect for security-sensitive applications, and now it is available from both Silex Insight and Andes Technology.

About Silex Insight

Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems and custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. For custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec, Silex Insight provides high-end image and video compression solutions for distributing low latency, 4K HDR video over IP. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, please visit www.silexinsight.com.

About Andes Technology

Andes Technology (TWSE: 6533) was established in Hsinchu Science Park in 2005. Sixteen years in business and a founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and a main force to take RISC-V mainstream. Andes’ fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture (V5) adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 2 billion since 2020 and continues to rise. To the end of 2020, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has reached 7 billion.

For more information, please visit www.andestech.com.





