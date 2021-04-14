Xylon logiRECORDER Automotive HIL Video Logger Now Compatible with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Scalable AI Platform for Autonomous Driving

Xylon's logiRECORDER Clones Test Vehicle Sensors in Most Flexible and Realistic Hardware-in-the-Loop Simulations

Zagreb, CROATIA, April 14, 2021 – Xylon, an innovator in data logging for testing, verification and validation of video and vision-based advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) systems, today announced it has validated the interoperability of its logiRECORDER Automotive Video Data Logger with the NVIDIA DRIVETM AGX scalable AI platform—speeding validation of robust AI-based automotive systems.

Xylon’s logiRECORDER data logger can be transparently inserted, either in a test car or on the lab test-bench, between the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform and up to 12 video cameras and other sensors connected through more than 20 different automotive networks.

The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX in-vehicle supercomputing platform processes data from camera, radar, and lidar sensors to perceive the surrounding environment, localize the car to a map, and plan and execute a safe path forward. The industry’s leading AI platform supports autonomous driving, in-cabin functions and driver monitoring, as well as other safety features—all in a compact, energy-efficient package.

Through development and validation system setups, the logiRECORDER enables non-invasive recording of centrally timestamped and precisely synchronized real-world test drive data. This extremely precise data manipulation at the hardware level is possible through Xylon’s fully customized and programmable logic-based hardware platform.

The logiRECORDER data logger-in-a-loop is not only enabling automotive developers to record and archive all sensor stimuli but it can also replay collected road data straight out of the box. It provides automotive developers with the freedom to indefinitely repeat any corner-case road or traffic situation in the most realistic hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulations.

Unique selections of industry-standard native automotive video and network interfaces, which are directly embedded within the logiRECORDER data logger, connect directly to the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform’s sensory inputs with no additional external boxes and realistically clone the test vehicle’s sensors on a developer’s desk.

“Direct replay of raw road sensor data from our logiRECORDER data logger to the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform has already been tested by several automotive Tier 1 customers," said Davor Kovacec, founder and CEO of Xylon. “They are excited to continue using their NVIDIA platforms with the logiRECORDER-in-a-loop with no changes in design and test flows. They can now develop, train, and validate AI-based automotive systems faster and with higher quality.”

To learn more about the ways the logiRECORDER Automotive HIL Video Logger can help automotive NVIDIA developers, and to find out about lead times and deliverables, contact Xylon at info@logicbricks.com, or visit the dedicated website www.xylon-lab.com.

About Xylon



Xylon is an electronics company focused on design of flexible automotive data logging solutions, intellectual property (IP cores) and design services based on programmable FPGA and SoC/MPSoC devices. The company was founded in 1995, and has since then grown into a prominent provider of various solutions in the fields of computer vision, video and embedded graphics. Xylon is a Premier Member of the Xilinx Alliance Program. More information can be found at www.xylon-lab.com and www.logicbricks.com, Xylon’s official websites.





