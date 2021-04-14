Imagination appoints Didier Lamouche to board as non-executive director

London, England- 14th April 2021 – Imagination Technologies announces the appointment of Dr Didier Lamouche to the Company’s board as a non-executive director.

Dr Lamouche has more than 30 years of experience leading international technology businesses. His extensive experience includes management leadership as President & CEO of Idemia/Oberthur Technologies, of ST-Ericsson, Bull Group, STMicroelectronics (as COO), Altis Semiconductor and in various senior roles at IBM, Motorola and Philips.

Dr Lamouche graduated from the École centrale de Lyon and holds a PhD in semiconductor technology. He has been a Knight of the Legion of Honor since April 2010. Lamouche is currently sitting on the boards of Adecco Group, ACI Worldwide, and ASM International, and is Chairman of the Board at Quadient and Utimaco (private company). He has also served on the boards at Soitec, STMicroelectronics, Atari, and Cameca.

Says Didier Lamouche: “Imagination has put together a strong board and executive team and I am delighted to become part of that team. With a strategy that is taking the company to new heights in mobile and automotive, as well as opening up new markets like desktop and cloud, Imagination is on a trajectory to become the go-to source for the full range of heterogenous compute solutions.”

Says Ray Bingham, Executive Chairman, Imagination: “Didier is one of the greats in the development of the European semiconductor industry, and indeed worldwide. He brings extensive corporate governance experience to Imagination, having sat on the Board of twelve listed or privately held companies. We are thrilled to have his guidance on our board, providing a crucial part of the leadership we require to deliver on our ambitious plans for the company.”





