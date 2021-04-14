Capacitor-less, 106 dB Dynamic Range, 24-bit six input channel audio ADC, with ultra low power mode, wide power supply range and ASRC
AnalogX Announces 40G Sub 2pJ/bit Ultra Low Power SerDes in 22nm Platform
TORONTO, April 14, 2021 - AnalogX, the leading provider of low power multi-standard connectivity SerDes IP solutions, today announces the availability of its silicon proven 1-40G 22 nm SERDES platform consuming less than 2pJ/bit. This SerDes IP supports 5G radio needs such as JESD204, CPRI and also support PCIe, CXL, CCIX, Ethernet applications. It is designed to pass automotive design rules and suitable for use in LEO (low orbit space) communication applications. AnalogX is the market leader in ultra low power SERDES IP, serving the chiplet and chip-interconnect market using organic substrate (no silicon interposer required) with 16nm, 12nm, 7 nm, 6 nm and now 22nm technology.
"We are very excited to announce our 40Gb/s 22nm product to be used in the most demanding application optimized for ultra low power, latency, and error rates for chiplets and chip-chip applications," said Robert Wang, CEO of AnalogX. "Now customers have the option to design in 100G ethernet (4x25G), PCIe Gen 5, CXL, or proprietary solutions for low latency applications in a variety of technology nodes with faster time to market and greater flexibility."
"We are excited to work with AnalogX on this latest process offering as we bring Chip-to-Chip and Die-to-Die interface technology main stream along with our HBM PHY and Controller subsystem on leading process nodes. Our low latency Ethernet and Interlaken controllers further enhances the integrated solution for various applications," said Mohit Gupta, SVP & GM SoC IP BU, OpenFive.
"PLDA welcomes the announcement of the AnalogX 22nm PHY platform," says Paul Karazuba, vice president of marketing at PLDA. "The use of the AnalogX 22nm PHY with PLDA's PCIe and CXL controllers provides chip architects a power and performance-optimized solution for the most demanding applications."
AnalogX is positioned to be the worldwide leader in low power interconnect and extends its leadership with the first 1-40G low power platform in 22nm. AnalogX welcomes additional players and partners as we all move forward as technology leaders in innovation.
|
Search Silicon IP
AnalogX Hot IP
Related News
- UMC certifies Mentor product lines for its new 22nm ultra-low-power process technology
- Dual Mode Bluetooth v5.2 SW Link Layer, Protocol Stack SW, Profiles licensed for ultra-low power 22nm True Wireless (TWS) Earbuds SoC
- Everactive Adopts Movellus Sub-Microwatt Clocking Solution for its Batteryless IIoT System
- T2M announces Industry's first Ultra Low-Power Bluetooth Dual Mode RF IP on TSMC 22nm.
- Chipus Joins FDXcelerator Program Bringing Ultra-Low-Power and Compact Power Management Solution for Hearables and Wearables
Breaking News
- Arteris IP Welcomes Back Veteran Laurent Moll as Chief Operating Officer
- Synopsys Extends DesignWare Security, Processor IP Solutions to Address Safety and Security Requirements of Automotive Designs
- AnalogX Announces 40G Sub 2pJ/bit Ultra Low Power SerDes in 22nm Platform
- Imagination appoints Didier Lamouche to board as non-executive director
- Xylon logiRECORDER Automotive HIL Video Logger Now Compatible with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Scalable AI Platform for Autonomous Driving
Most Popular
- China lawsuits threaten Nvidia-Arm deal
- Synopsys To Expand DesignWare Ethernet IP Portfolio with Acquisition of MorethanIP
- Globalfoundries to IPO at a $20bn valuation
- Dialog Shareholders Approve Resolutions related to the Acquisition by Renesas Electronics Corporation of Dialog Semiconductor Plc
- Globalfoundries CEO Caulfield Stands Up for the 70%
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page