Arteris IP Welcomes Back Veteran Laurent Moll as Chief Operating Officer

As a top industry executive, holding prior roles at Qualcomm and NVIDIA, Moll brings strategic leadership as the company drives system-on-chip IP integration growth.

CAMPBELL, CALIF. -- APRIL 14, 2021 -- Arteris IP, a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced it is proud to welcome Laurent Moll as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Laurent will be responsible for managing all aspects of engineering functions and operations at Arteris IP. He will participate in the company’s growth strategies and oversee the successful delivery of its industry-leading semiconductor designs as Arteris IP increases in scope and market share.

Laurent Moll most recently served as Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm. He led a 500-person team creating infrastructure IP for Qualcomm’s chips, including NoC interconnects, memory subsystems, cache coherency subsystems and more. Laurent has led a storied career for over two decades, performing key technical roles at industry leaders such as Digital Equipment Corporation, Compaq Computer Corporation, SiByte, Broadcom, Montalvo Systems and NVIDIA. Prior to his nearly 8-year tenure at Qualcomm, he was the Chief Technology Officer at Arteris Inc, a predecessor company of Arteris IP. Throughout his career, he has played an influential role in inventing the system-on-chip architectures, IP subsystems, and methodologies that are today the foundation of modern semiconductor design. Laurent holds over 60 patents on various aspects of SoC technology.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Arteris IP executive team. My entire career has been spent inventing ways to increase the efficiency of system-on-chip development so that design teams of all sizes and expertise can create world-class chips, and I am excited to pursue that common vision with my Arteris IP colleagues,” said Laurent Moll, chief operating officer of Arteris IP.

“We are excited to welcome Laurent back to our team at Arteris IP,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris IP. “Laurent will not only bring his expertise and experience to focus on our company’s technology evolution but will also provide additional leadership to solidify our SoC integration IP position.”

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit http://www.arteris.com .





