Mosaid Technologies Returns to its Roots - Conversant is once again Mosaid

OTTAWA, CANADA; April 14, 2021 – MOSAID Technologies Incorporated announce today that it had returned to its roots by returning to its original name. MOSAID, founded in Ottawa in 1975, had changed its corporate name from MOSAID Technologies Inc. to Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc. in 2014. The corporate name change back to MOSAID was effective on April 1, 2021. Other than the name change, the company remains the same legal entity.

By returning to its original name, the company’s focus now returns to acquiring assets and forming new partnerships primarily in semiconductor technologies, where it already owns a portfolio of 1,200 worldwide rights.

“We’re very well-known and respected in the semiconductor industry – we literally taught everybody how to build memory – and we will continue to invest in the area and refresh our portfolio,” CEO Boris Teksler remarked.

MOSAID’s story began in Ottawa in 1975, when engineers Richard Foss and Robert Harland founded a semiconductor technology company. In the early days, the company focused on inventing ways to improve Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) semiconductor chips, the primary form of computer memory. MOSAID engineers also designed and built test equipment for debugging prototype memory chips.

By the mid-1990s, MOSAID found that its patented memory inventions were being used in mainstream DRAM chips without the company’s consent; as a result, MOSAID first patent licensing program was born. Over the years, MOSAID successfully licensed virtually the entire commodity DRAM industry to its memory patents—proving the value and importance of these inventions.

MOSAID is proud of its history as inventors, and indeed, the company continues to invent, patent, and license its own technology. In 2007, the company expanded its focus and began to acquire patents and enter partnerships and revenue-sharing arrangements with other patent owners.

Through the name changes, the company has kept it patent expertise, a determination to engage in meaningful negotiation, and a commitment to transparency and the principled enforcement of high-quality patents. Today, MOSAID is a leading patent management company with a world-class licensing team and an enviable record of success.

ABOUT MOSAID

MOSAID Technologies Inc. is a global intellectual property management company known for its principled approach to patent licensing. With a portfolio of thousands of patents and patent applications under management, MOSAID has special expertise in semiconductors and communications technology. MOSAID is a private company with offices in Ottawa, Ontario, Palo Alto, California, and Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit www.mosaid.com.





