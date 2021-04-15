Allwinner launches the first RISC-V application processor

April 15, 2021 -- Allwinner Technology today announced the launch of 「D1」 processor, which is the world’s first mass-produced application processor equipped with T-Head Xuantie 906 based on RISC-V, providing an exciting new smart chipset for immediate use in today’s developing Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market.

「D1」is the result of close collaboration with T-Head Xuantie 906, combined with Allwinner’s long experience deep accumulation in high-definition video processing and system architecture. 「D1」integrates self-developed on-chip high-speed interconnection bus NSI and rich application interfaces to provide high-performance heterogeneous multi-core computing processing and excellent graphics acceleration capabilities. It meets the needs of different scenarios in today’s AIoT era in terms of underlying performance and specification design, and can be used in smart cities, smart cars, smart commercial displays, smart home appliances, smart offices, and other markets.

