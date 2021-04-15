Allwinner launches the first RISC-V application processor
April 15, 2021 -- Allwinner Technology today announced the launch of 「D1」 processor, which is the world’s first mass-produced application processor equipped with T-Head Xuantie 906 based on RISC-V, providing an exciting new smart chipset for immediate use in today’s developing Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market.
Innovation
「D1」is the result of close collaboration with T-Head Xuantie 906, combined with Allwinner’s long experience deep accumulation in high-definition video processing and system architecture. 「D1」integrates self-developed on-chip high-speed interconnection bus NSI and rich application interfaces to provide high-performance heterogeneous multi-core computing processing and excellent graphics acceleration capabilities. It meets the needs of different scenarios in today’s AIoT era in terms of underlying performance and specification design, and can be used in smart cities, smart cars, smart commercial displays, smart home appliances, smart offices, and other markets.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Toshiba Launches Application Processor Development Platforms for Wearable and IoT Devices
- Marvell Launches ARMADA – New Application Processors for Next Generation Mobile Computing and Intelligent Connected Devices
- SIDSA launches the World's first demodulator plus application processor Silicon for Portable and Mobile TV
- Magnum Semiconductor Launches New Multimedia-Rich Application Processor
- Renesas Technology Launches SH-Mobile3 Application Processor Utilising Imagination Technologies' PowerVR MBX Graphics IP
Breaking News
- Avery Design Debuts CXL 2.0 System-level VIP Simulation Solution
- Synopsys AI-Driven Design System Enables Renesas to Achieve Breakthrough in Productivity
- TSMC Reports First Quarter EPS of NT$5.39
- Nestwave Secures Additional Capital to Accelerate Deployment of Low-Power Geolocation Solutions for the IoT
- Arm and NVIDIA: Fueling Innovation for the Next Era of Compute
Most Popular
- Synopsys To Expand DesignWare Ethernet IP Portfolio with Acquisition of MorethanIP
- OpenFive Tapes Out SoC for Advanced HPC/AI Solutions on TSMC 5nm Technology
- China lawsuits threaten Nvidia-Arm deal
- DVB-S2X/S2/S/T2/T/C Combo Demodulator/Decoder IP Core licensed to an Asia's leading TV Semiconductor Company
- Globalfoundries CEO Caulfield Stands Up for the 70%