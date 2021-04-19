Logic Design Solutions Introduces the first NVMe HOST IP on POLARFIRE SoC FPGA
France, Gournay sur Marne -- April 19, 2021 - Logic Design Solutions (LDS) extends its portfolio of NVME-HOST IPs with the first NVME-HOST IP on POLARFIRE FPGA SoC which enables designers to address specific market in embedded recording domain.
Higher performance
MVMe disks can manage several PCIe links, which allows them to reach recording speed faster than SATA disk, which have only one link running at 6Gbits maximum, allowing them a recording speed of 500 MBytes/sec.
Nevertheless in some cases, SATA disk in RAID 0 can compete NVMe disks in writing and reading speed and in capacity, but at the expense obviously of a need for more space.
Simple to use
LDS, has for many years acquired expertise in the field of embedded recording, so LDS has taken care to offer an NVMe IP which is easy to use for both those who start in the field of NVMe disks and the more experienced.
Thus all the NVMe protocol is managed by the IP, which is connected to an embedded PCIe Root Port IP in the FPGA. Configuration of the PCIe and of the NVMe are done automatically when power is turned on or on demand after a disk shutdown procedure.
The configuration of the recording session is done by writing to IP registers, using an APB bus. All other data buses are in AXI4 to facilitate the use of the IP.
Thus, the IP is manageable either by a state machine, whose VHDL source code is provided or by a CPU whose C source code is also provided.
The user can start his project directly from ones delivered by LDS.
About Logic Design Solutions
LDS develops IP for FPGA, and provides FPGA design services ranging from consulting to products' developments. We have an expertise in fast designs and for over 25 years' experience in FPGA/PLD Design. Logic Design Solutions' IP are an excellent value. Our competitive pricing enables customers to decide easily either purchasing or developing.
More information on our company, customers and IPs can be found on www.logic-design-solutions.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Logic Design Solutions Hot IP
Related News
- Logic Design Solutions Introduces the first NVMe Host IP on PolarFire FPGA
- Logic Design Solutions Introduces the first member of NVMe HOST RECORDER IPs
- The Industry's First SoC FPGA Development Kit Based on the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture is Now Available
- Microchip Unveils Family Details and Opens Early Access Program for RISC-V Enabled Low-Power PolarFire SoC FPGA Family
- Industry's First RISC-V SoC FPGA Architecture Brings Real-Time to Linux, Giving Developers the Freedom to Innovate in Low-Power, Secure and Reliable Designs
Breaking News
- Expedera Introduces Its Origin Neural Engine IP With Unrivaled Energy-Efficiency and Performance
- PLDA Introduces a Complete Line of PCIe IP for USB4, Enabling PCIe Support in USB4 Hubs, Hosts and Devices
- DSP Concepts Enables Audio Weaver for the Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP
- Logic Design Solutions Introduces the first NVMe HOST IP on POLARFIRE SoC FPGA
- TSMC Boosts Capital Budget Again, to $30B
Most Popular
- Synopsys To Expand DesignWare Ethernet IP Portfolio with Acquisition of MorethanIP
- Siemens expands industry-leading IC verification portfolio through acquisition of OneSpin Solutions
- Arm and NVIDIA: Fueling Innovation for the Next Era of Compute
- OpenFive Tapes Out SoC for Advanced HPC/AI Solutions on TSMC 5nm Technology
- Avery Design Debuts CXL 2.0 System-level VIP Simulation Solution
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page