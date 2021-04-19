DSP Concepts Enables Audio Weaver for the Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP

By Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, EETimes (April 15, 2021)

DSP Concepts is announcing support for the Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP in its Audio Weaver platform, with a general release planned for the end of Q2 2021. The HiFi 5 is used for low power wireless products, headsets, wearables, and high-end automotive systems. DSP Concepts full suite of voice processing and playback IP will be made available allowing OEMs to create differentiated products leveraging Audio Weaver technology.

In an interview with EE Times, Paul Beckmann, CTO and founder at DSP Concepts, highlighted how the Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP includes hardware acceleration to enable voice-controlled user interfaces and artificial intelligence (AI)-based audio applications.

