DSP Concepts Enables Audio Weaver for the Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP
By Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, EETimes (April 15, 2021)
DSP Concepts is announcing support for the Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP in its Audio Weaver platform, with a general release planned for the end of Q2 2021. The HiFi 5 is used for low power wireless products, headsets, wearables, and high-end automotive systems. DSP Concepts full suite of voice processing and playback IP will be made available allowing OEMs to create differentiated products leveraging Audio Weaver technology.
In an interview with EE Times, Paul Beckmann, CTO and founder at DSP Concepts, highlighted how the Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP includes hardware acceleration to enable voice-controlled user interfaces and artificial intelligence (AI)-based audio applications.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- DSP Concepts Enhances Audio Weaver to Support Cadence Tensilica HiFi DSPs
- Cadence Introduces the Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP, the First DSP Optimized for AI Speech and Audio Processing
- LC3 for Bluetooth LE Audio Now Available for Cadence Tensilica HiFi DSPs
- Optek Selects Cadence Tensilica HiFi 3 DSP for Bluetooth 5.0 Dual-Mode Audio/Voice SoC
- Cadence Tensilica HiFi Audio DSP is the First DSP IP Core to Support Dolby Atmos for PCs
Breaking News
- Expedera Introduces Its Origin Neural Engine IP With Unrivaled Energy-Efficiency and Performance
- PLDA Introduces a Complete Line of PCIe IP for USB4, Enabling PCIe Support in USB4 Hubs, Hosts and Devices
- DSP Concepts Enables Audio Weaver for the Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP
- Logic Design Solutions Introduces the first NVMe HOST IP on POLARFIRE SoC FPGA
- TSMC Boosts Capital Budget Again, to $30B
Most Popular
- Synopsys To Expand DesignWare Ethernet IP Portfolio with Acquisition of MorethanIP
- Siemens expands industry-leading IC verification portfolio through acquisition of OneSpin Solutions
- Arm and NVIDIA: Fueling Innovation for the Next Era of Compute
- OpenFive Tapes Out SoC for Advanced HPC/AI Solutions on TSMC 5nm Technology
- Avery Design Debuts CXL 2.0 System-level VIP Simulation Solution